Mizzou running back Taj Butts enters the transfer portal

Missouri running back Taj Butts announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Saturday.

Thank you Mizzou .. Let’s work pic.twitter.com/JXyixpUW8V — Taj Butts (@TajButts) April 15, 2023

The St. Louis native graduated from De Smet high school as a 3-star recruit, running for over 2,000 yards in his high school career. Butts held offers from Illinois, Louisville, Indiana, Iowa State and others.

He redshirted during the 2021 season before appearing in seven games this past year, recording one reception for 10 yards against Kentucky. Butts has some burst to him and can make things happen in the open field, but he never seemed to be able to be an every-down back with the Tigers.