Mizzou Cornerback Marcus Scott II enters the Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman cornerback Marcus Scott II has entered the transfer portal.

The blue chip corner from Conroe, TX never saw the field in a redshirt season in 2022.

Scott was a rare 4-star defensive back signee, something the Tigers have typically struggled to attain since the dawning of recruiting services. However, even with the pedigree out of high school, Scott was staring down another season of attempting to siphon snaps away from two of the best corners in the SEC - Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw - as well as Dreyden Norwood and Marcus Clarke.

Best of luck to Marcus!