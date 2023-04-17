As current players exit, Mizzou Football focused on high-end targets

Please Cam’Ron Johnson... please...

The transfer portal hasn’t been particularly kind to Mizzou Football this cycle... at least not to this point. Six players have exited to find new homes and they’ve been replaced by no one. Not exactly the best strategy in building a roster.

However, the Tigers are investing a lot in fighting for the big dogs. As we’ve speculated on this site, highly coveted OL transfer Cam’Ron Johnson has received some interest from the Tigers. His former coach was just hired by Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou has a clear need for a new starter.

UPDATE



Houston OL transfer Cam'Ron Johnson is focused on two schools - Missouri and USC



The First-Team, All-AAC performer recaps his weekend visit with the Tigers and looks ahead to his trip with the Trojanshttps://t.co/z10bTHAiYh pic.twitter.com/8Id3zzW6BC — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 16, 2023

Obviously going against USC for recruits never bodes particularly well, but one would think the pull of playing for his old coach in the SEC against the best pass rushers in the country has to appeal to him on some level.

Speaking of the best pass rushers in the country, Mizzou hasn’t had to look for to find one of those in the 2024 high school class.

Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and Oregon will get official visits from 5-star DL Williams Nwaneri ✈️



More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/X7rHF43wtY pic.twitter.com/nyi1PJOUL4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 17, 2023

This is the type of recruit Drinkwitz has been pretty good at landing thus far, but he’ll have some stiff competition in and out of the SEC. Here’s to rooting for the hometown pull!

The basketball transfer portal shifts drastically from day to day, calling for coaching staffs to have a plan that shifts with it. Chris Kwiecinski analyzes what Dennis Gates’ plan might be as players continue to fly in and out.

Kadin Shedrick is still visiting Mizzou, but he’ll have a few other schools on his list in the weeks afterward.

Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick tells me that he has set the following visit schedule:



Texas 4/17-19

Missouri 4/19-20

Xavier 4/23-24

Duke 4/29-30 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 16, 2023

Maybe Gates can show Shedrick this chart to indicate how much he can get out of his talent!