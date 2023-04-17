 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

As current players exit, Mizzou Football focused on high-end targets

Mizzou Links for April 17, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Please Cam’Ron Johnson... please...

The transfer portal hasn’t been particularly kind to Mizzou Football this cycle... at least not to this point. Six players have exited to find new homes and they’ve been replaced by no one. Not exactly the best strategy in building a roster.

However, the Tigers are investing a lot in fighting for the big dogs. As we’ve speculated on this site, highly coveted OL transfer Cam’Ron Johnson has received some interest from the Tigers. His former coach was just hired by Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou has a clear need for a new starter.

Obviously going against USC for recruits never bodes particularly well, but one would think the pull of playing for his old coach in the SEC against the best pass rushers in the country has to appeal to him on some level.

Speaking of the best pass rushers in the country, Mizzou hasn’t had to look for to find one of those in the 2024 high school class.

This is the type of recruit Drinkwitz has been pretty good at landing thus far, but he’ll have some stiff competition in and out of the SEC. Here’s to rooting for the hometown pull!

Maybe Gates can show Shedrick this chart to indicate how much he can get out of his talent!

