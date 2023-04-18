 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Softball can’t complete comeback against Ole Miss

Mizzou Links for April 18, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou entered Monday’s rubber match with Ole Miss desperately needing some positive momentum. With the regular season rapidly running out, there isn’t much time to reclaim a surefire spot in the postseason. Beating up on conference colleagues hovering around the same record seems like the way to do it, no?

Things seemed great if you look at the box office. Especially for Laurin Krings!

Congrats!

And even though the pitching wasn’t perfect, Mizzou’s offense woke up just in time to stage a late game comeback.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Ole Miss would go ahead once more to win the series and drop Mizzou to 25-20 on the season.

Karen will have the game’s full recap later today.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • We’ve yet to receive confirmation from the player, but it looks like another Mizzou running back is hitting the portal.
  • Mizzou Track & Field is still in the Top 25!

Here’s hoping they take a few steps up next week.

  • From a few days ago... former Tiger great Amber Smith has found a new team down under.

Sweet as!

