Mizzou Softball can’t complete comeback against Ole Miss

Mizzou entered Monday’s rubber match with Ole Miss desperately needing some positive momentum. With the regular season rapidly running out, there isn’t much time to reclaim a surefire spot in the postseason. Beating up on conference colleagues hovering around the same record seems like the way to do it, no?

Things seemed great if you look at the box office. Especially for Laurin Krings!

Congrats!

And even though the pitching wasn’t perfect, Mizzou’s offense woke up just in time to stage a late game comeback.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Ole Miss would go ahead once more to win the series and drop Mizzou to 25-20 on the season.

That's a final from the Mizzou Softball Stadium in nine innings.



Mizzou 5, Ole Miss 7 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 18, 2023

Karen will have the game’s full recap later today.

We’ve yet to receive confirmation from the player, but it looks like another Mizzou running back is hitting the portal.

Missouri RB BJ Harris entered the transfer portal; he played in 20 games over the last 2 seasons @KiingHarris0 pic.twitter.com/Dmolls7J9H — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) April 18, 2023

Mizzou Track & Field is still in the Top 25!

Among the elite pic.twitter.com/bUn5pntN9Y — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 17, 2023

Here’s hoping they take a few steps up next week.

From a few days ago... former Tiger great Amber Smith has found a new team down under.

Sweet as!