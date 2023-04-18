Mizzou Running Back B.J. Harris enters the Transfer Portal

Junior running back Ian Mathews has entered the transfer portal.

The former 3-star athlete from Chattanooga, TN played in 11 total games over the past two years but never in a role as one of the top two running backs on the team.

Harris’ highest usage was last year against Louisiana Tech where he eventually score a rushing touchdown. Outside of that he was used sparingly and could never crack the rotational against Tyler Badie, Cody Schrader, and Nate Peat.

The former top running back from the state of Tennessee had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanerbilt, Virginia Tech, and a whole host of other schools back in the ‘21 recruiting class; now he can hopefully see the field at a school who has a larger need for his services.

Best of luck B.J.!