EEEEEK. That was close.

What a Relief.

That.was.a.close.one. Missouri wrapped up their two-game series with in-state foe Missouri State with a come-from-behind walk-off win on Tuesday night. Down 6-5 in the bottom of the 9th, the Tigers loaded the bases on a walk, Trevor Austin single, and hit by pitch before an RBI single by Arkansas transfer Dylan Leach brought home the victory.

How did they get here? Let’s go back to the beginning.

A two-out wild pitch in the 1st by Tiger starter Logan Lunceford gave the Bears the early lead, 1-0. In the 2nd, Mizzou responded as Hank Zeisler singled and swiped 2B before advancing to 3B on a fly out to CF and scoring on a balk. Missouri State got two on in the 3rd, but couldn’t convert, and the Tigers had similar troubles in their half of the inning. They got two on with back-to-back singles by Ty Wilmsmeyer and Luke Mann, but were unable to bring a runner home.

Missouri State took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a two-out, two-run homer before Dylan Leach — he was on fire Tuesday night — launched a two-run shot of his own to tie it up 3-3. Carlos Pena then followed him with a solo shot, his first of the season, to regain the lead 4-3.

The topsy-turvyness of the game wasn’t over though, as the Bears tied it up again in the 5th with a two-out RBI single off Potthoff, who relieved Lunceford to start the inning, before Mizzou went back in front on a Zeisler sac fly in the bottom of the inning that brought in Wilmsmeyer, who had earlier reached on a throwing error and then swiped 2B. The Bears tied it up AGAIN in the top of the 6th after back-to-back doubles, making it 5-5 and driving Potthoff out of the game in favor of Lucas. The Tigers had no answers in the bottom of the 6th, despite getting two more runners aboard via fielding error and hit by pitch.

NOTE: If you’re keeping track, the Tigers left an alarming amount of people on base, and had it turned out differently, that would be one thing to point to.

Neither team did anything in the 7th, but Missouri State reclaimed the lead in the 8th on a solo homer to left to make it 6-5 before a pair of Lucas strikeouts ended the inning. Mizzou stranded a pair of baserunners — Pena, on with a single, and Chick, on with a walk — in the bottom of the inning, and would be down to three final outs.

NOTE: I was thinking at this point about how I’m tired of thinking and writing about losses (still finishing up my softball recap, sorrrrrry) and that I really needed some diamond sports-related happiness.

The Tigers must’ve heard my thoughts, because OMG, they did it. After Zach Franklin worked a scoreless 9th (he entered for Lucas after a leadoff single), the heart of Mizzou’s order was up to try and steal this thing: Mann | Austin | Zeisler. If I’m trying to come back and win a game (nevermind that it’s a rival they have no business losing to) that’s who I’d want up.

And we’re back to where I started. Leach — God Bless him — got it done and kept the Tigers’ midweek undefeated streak alive, and this writer from having a meltdown!

The Stats

Ty Wilmsmeyer: 1-4 | R | BB | K | 4 LOB | SB

Luke Mann: 1-4 | R | BB | K | SB

Trevor Austin: 1-4 | R | HBP | 2 LOB | SB

Hank Zeisler: 1-2 | R | RBI | BB | HBP | Sac Fly | SB

Dalton Bargo: 0-3 | R | RBI | K | HBP | Sac Fly | 2 LOB

Dylan Leach: 2-5 | R | 3 RBI | HR

Carlos Pena: 2-4 | R | RBI | HR | K

Overall Hitting: 7 R | 8 H | 6 RBI | 2 HR | 4 BB | 5 K | 4 HBP | 2 SF | 8 LOB (ew) | 4 SB | .250 BA | .200 w/ 2 outs | .100 RISP | .556 Lead Off

Logan Lunceford: 4 IP | 5 H | 3 ER | 3 K | 2 WP | 17 BF | 2 XBH | 64 pitches

Kyle Pothoff: 1.1 IP | 5 H | 2 ER | K | 9 BF | 2 XBH | 26 pitches

Brock Lucas: 2.2 IP | 2 H | ER | 3 K | WP | 10 BF | XBH | 31 pitches

Zach Franklin: 1.0 IP | K | 3 BF | 12 pitches

Overall Pitching: 12 H | 6 ER | 8 K | 3 WP | 3 2B | 2 HR | .308 OppBA | .167 w/ 2 outs | .143 RISP | .667 Lead Off

UPDATE: Arkansas was scratched off this list last midweek by Little Rock, LSU fell tonight to Louisiana, Alabama lost tonight to UAB.



So that leaves #Mizzou and Kentucky as the only #SEC schools to not yet lose a midweek game.



That's got to count for something if it holds. https://t.co/XWZJ9v5pTD — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 19, 2023

As for the other diamond sportsters, tonight at 6pm the Missouri Softball team (25-20), will try to get back into the win column and defend their undefeated midweek stretch against that team from the west (20-19, 2-7 Big 12). When we last saw them, they took the first game of the three game set against Ole Miss. Recap still incoming…

Missouri leads the overall series against kansas, 70-45. Their last meeting was a bad one, taking place in Lawrence, where kU knocked off the #24/25 Tigers 11-7.

They’re giving away shirts. They look cool. You should go. The weather looks good. And if you can’t, watch it on SEC+. (More info at MUTigers.com)

On to the Links! M-I-Z!

This is a very worthy cause. Please consider a donation or purchasing a t-shirt. Terez Paylor was an incredible person and sportswriter, and his legacy should live on.

Your chance to outfit yourself in black and gold in honor of @TerezPaylor is here. The 2023 all-juice team shirts are out. Proceeds will go to the scholarship at Howard University in Terez's name and PowerMizzou's scholarship at @mujschool https://t.co/bELujrticG — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) April 18, 2023

Michael Porter Jr. has an 80.4 EFG% (WHAT?!?!?) on unguarded catch and shoot attempts this entire season. If you leave him open it is almost a guarantee it’s going in



Unreal shooting performance from the 6’10+ 24 year old pic.twitter.com/rXCfjtZa4L — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 14, 2023

Game 1, Western Conference 1st Round Playoffs (Denver 109 - Minnesota 80): 31 mins | 18 points on 7-17 FG and 4-9 3PT | 0-1 FT | 11 REB (10 def) | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 PF | +22

Nick Bolton on offseason: "Chiefs Kingdom has been great...Mizzou alums have been great. Every time I see them in public, I get a big 'M-I-Z'... I'm loving it." — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) April 17, 2023

BLAINE GABBERT TO THE CHIEFS! We love to see it.

BREAKING: Blaine Gabbert is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1Heuj2A6E8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2023

