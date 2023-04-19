EEEEEK. That was close.

What a Relief.
That.was.a.close.one. Missouri wrapped up their two-game series with in-state foe Missouri State with a come-from-behind walk-off win on Tuesday night. Down 6-5 in the bottom of the 9th, the Tigers loaded the bases on a walk, Trevor Austin single, and hit by pitch before an RBI single by Arkansas transfer Dylan Leach brought home the victory.
How did they get here? Let’s go back to the beginning.
A two-out wild pitch in the 1st by Tiger starter Logan Lunceford gave the Bears the early lead, 1-0. In the 2nd, Mizzou responded as Hank Zeisler singled and swiped 2B before advancing to 3B on a fly out to CF and scoring on a balk. Missouri State got two on in the 3rd, but couldn’t convert, and the Tigers had similar troubles in their half of the inning. They got two on with back-to-back singles by Ty Wilmsmeyer and Luke Mann, but were unable to bring a runner home.
Missouri State took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a two-out, two-run homer before Dylan Leach — he was on fire Tuesday night — launched a two-run shot of his own to tie it up 3-3. Carlos Pena then followed him with a solo shot, his first of the season, to regain the lead 4-3.
Back2⃣Back!! @carlos_pena27 gives #Mizzou the lead with his 1st home run of the season! ⚾️#Mizzou | #C2E pic.twitter.com/IKfarl9CIe— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 19, 2023
The topsy-turvyness of the game wasn’t over though, as the Bears tied it up again in the 5th with a two-out RBI single off Potthoff, who relieved Lunceford to start the inning, before Mizzou went back in front on a Zeisler sac fly in the bottom of the inning that brought in Wilmsmeyer, who had earlier reached on a throwing error and then swiped 2B. The Bears tied it up AGAIN in the top of the 6th after back-to-back doubles, making it 5-5 and driving Potthoff out of the game in favor of Lucas. The Tigers had no answers in the bottom of the 6th, despite getting two more runners aboard via fielding error and hit by pitch.
NOTE: If you’re keeping track, the Tigers left an alarming amount of people on base, and had it turned out differently, that would be one thing to point to.
Neither team did anything in the 7th, but Missouri State reclaimed the lead in the 8th on a solo homer to left to make it 6-5 before a pair of Lucas strikeouts ended the inning. Mizzou stranded a pair of baserunners — Pena, on with a single, and Chick, on with a walk — in the bottom of the inning, and would be down to three final outs.
NOTE: I was thinking at this point about how I’m tired of thinking and writing about losses (still finishing up my softball recap, sorrrrrry) and that I really needed some diamond sports-related happiness.
The Tigers must’ve heard my thoughts, because OMG, they did it. After Zach Franklin worked a scoreless 9th (he entered for Lucas after a leadoff single), the heart of Mizzou’s order was up to try and steal this thing: Mann | Austin | Zeisler. If I’m trying to come back and win a game (nevermind that it’s a rival they have no business losing to) that’s who I’d want up.
And we’re back to where I started. Leach — God Bless him — got it done and kept the Tigers’ midweek undefeated streak alive, and this writer from having a meltdown!
Walk-off winner for #Mizzou on @ZDylanLeach's RBI single!#MIZ 7, MSU 6 | FINAL#C2E ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/S2Ea9zcKaH— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 19, 2023
The Stats
- Ty Wilmsmeyer: 1-4 | R | BB | K | 4 LOB | SB
- Luke Mann: 1-4 | R | BB | K | SB
- Trevor Austin: 1-4 | R | HBP | 2 LOB | SB
- Hank Zeisler: 1-2 | R | RBI | BB | HBP | Sac Fly | SB
- Dalton Bargo: 0-3 | R | RBI | K | HBP | Sac Fly | 2 LOB
- Dylan Leach: 2-5 | R | 3 RBI | HR
- Carlos Pena: 2-4 | R | RBI | HR | K
Overall Hitting: 7 R | 8 H | 6 RBI | 2 HR | 4 BB | 5 K | 4 HBP | 2 SF | 8 LOB (ew) | 4 SB | .250 BA | .200 w/ 2 outs | .100 RISP | .556 Lead Off
- Logan Lunceford: 4 IP | 5 H | 3 ER | 3 K | 2 WP | 17 BF | 2 XBH | 64 pitches
- Kyle Pothoff: 1.1 IP | 5 H | 2 ER | K | 9 BF | 2 XBH | 26 pitches
- Brock Lucas: 2.2 IP | 2 H | ER | 3 K | WP | 10 BF | XBH | 31 pitches
- Zach Franklin: 1.0 IP | K | 3 BF | 12 pitches
Overall Pitching: 12 H | 6 ER | 8 K | 3 WP | 3 2B | 2 HR | .308 OppBA | .167 w/ 2 outs | .143 RISP | .667 Lead Off
UPDATE: Arkansas was scratched off this list last midweek by Little Rock, LSU fell tonight to Louisiana, Alabama lost tonight to UAB.— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 19, 2023
So that leaves #Mizzou and Kentucky as the only #SEC schools to not yet lose a midweek game.
That's got to count for something if it holds. https://t.co/XWZJ9v5pTD
As for the other diamond sportsters, tonight at 6pm the Missouri Softball team (25-20), will try to get back into the win column and defend their undefeated midweek stretch against that team from the west (20-19, 2-7 Big 12). When we last saw them, they took the first game of the three game set against Ole Miss. Recap still incoming…
Missouri leads the overall series against kansas, 70-45. Their last meeting was a bad one, taking place in Lawrence, where kU knocked off the #24/25 Tigers 11-7.
They’re giving away shirts. They look cool. You should go. The weather looks good. And if you can’t, watch it on SEC+. (More info at MUTigers.com)
On to the Links! M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Nate’s got the latest transfer portal news: Mizzou Running Back B.J. Harris enters the Transfer Portal
- A new Dive Cuts!!! Listen to Matt & Sam talk about the addition of Tamar Bates and what else they may be looking for.
- It’s Nate Edwards’ preview season already? 2023 Football Opponent Previews: South Dakota Coyotes
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Read Sam’s Mizzou Hoops Player Review: Kobe Brown and his weekend pourover: Why Tamar Bates is the right fit at Missouri
More Links:
Hoops
- Columbia Missourian: Former MU guard Lauren Hansen announces transfer to Michigan (Payton Havermann)
Go Blue 〽️〽️〽️ #committed@umichwbball pic.twitter.com/iTENFAZiyk— Lauren Hansen (@laurenhansen_1) April 18, 2023
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Curt Lewis brings junior college accolades, experience to Mizzou’s future backcourt (Dave Matter)
- Columbia Tribune: How four-star prospect Trent Pierce can help Mizzou Basketball (Matt Stahl)
- PowerMizzou: Listen to the new True Tiger Insider podcast, where Gabe chats with ETTF athlete and hoops returnee, Noah Carter | Player Reviews: Sean East II (Drew King) | Player Reviews: Aidan Shaw (King)
- It’s too early for this, JOE. In a new super-early edition of Bracketology, Mizzou is listed as one of the “next 4 out.”
- Let’s get to know Kate Gilbert and Arianna Fisher (track & field) a bit more! (side note: I wonder when this was filmed as Kate picks Jayla Kelly, who transferred?)
Get to know #Mizzou student-athletes @_sheh00ps from @MizzouWBB & @arianna_fisher6 from @MizzouTFXC as they fuel up with a perfect game day meal at @chickensaladchi.#MIZ #chickensaladchick pic.twitter.com/uvw58nGaTm— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 18, 2023
Football
- PowerMizzou: Transfer Target Profile: Troy Everett (Sean Williams)
- Columbia Tribune: Transfer portal tracker: Who is joining and leaving Mizzou football? (Matt Stahl)
- This is a very worthy cause. Please consider a donation or purchasing a t-shirt. Terez Paylor was an incredible person and sportswriter, and his legacy should live on.
Your chance to outfit yourself in black and gold in honor of @TerezPaylor is here. The 2023 all-juice team shirts are out. Proceeds will go to the scholarship at Howard University in Terez's name and PowerMizzou's scholarship at @mujschool https://t.co/bELujrticG— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) April 18, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- BASEBALL: MU baseball survives scare, walks off Missouri State (Ethan Burke) | Baseball rallies in 9th to complete sweep of Missouri State (MUTigers.com)
- TENNIS: Tennis Opens SEC Championship Wednesday as No. 13 Tigers Face No. 12 Ole Miss At Noon In Fayetteville (MUTigers.com)
- MEN’S GOLF: ‘To play and to love it’: MU golfer Bondesson’s practice, passion spur stellar freshman season | Men’s Golf Heads to SEC Championship (MUTigers.com)
- DISC GOLF: MU disc golf reflects on triumphs after second straight women’s title (Zachary Bott)
- BASS FISHING CLUB: MU bass fishing club can’t catch break amid competitive challenges (Egan Ward)
Mizzou in the Pros
- Michael Porter, Jr. news: Nuggets Podcast: Reactions to Game 1 of Denver-Minnesota, and looking ahead to Game 2 (Mike Singer, Denver Post) | Michael Porter Jr. continues to mature for Nuggets in big Game 1 win over the Timberwolves (Tyler King, Denver Gazette)
Michael Porter Jr. has an 80.4 EFG% (WHAT?!?!?) on unguarded catch and shoot attempts this entire season. If you leave him open it is almost a guarantee it’s going in— NBA University (@NBA_University) April 14, 2023
Unreal shooting performance from the 6’10+ 24 year old pic.twitter.com/rXCfjtZa4L
- Game 1, Western Conference 1st Round Playoffs (Denver 109 - Minnesota 80): 31 mins | 18 points on 7-17 FG and 4-9 3PT | 0-1 FT | 11 REB (10 def) | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 PF | +22
- Jordan Clarkson news: Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson doesn’t know what future holds with Utah (Ryan Miller, KSL.com)
- NICKY BOLTS news: Chiefs LB Nick Bolton excited to get back to work, expand his leadership role (John Dillon, Yahoo! Sports Chiefswire)
Nick Bolton on offseason: "Chiefs Kingdom has been great...Mizzou alums have been great. Every time I see them in public, I get a big 'M-I-Z'... I'm loving it."— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) April 17, 2023
- BLAINE GABBERT TO THE CHIEFS! We love to see it.
BREAKING: Blaine Gabbert is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1Heuj2A6E8— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2023
