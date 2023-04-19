Mizzou Safety Tyler Jones enters the Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior safety Tyler Jones has entered the transfer portal.

Thank you Mizzou , In Gods hands now. Let’s work @On3sports pic.twitter.com/aXFvKvtigA — David “Tyler” Jones (@Tyler21_Jones) April 19, 2023

The former 3-star athlete from Orlando, FL played in two total games and 22 snaps over the past four years but rarely was able to consistently see the field.

Signing as a seemingly packaged deal in 2020, he and fellow West Orange High School teammate Jaylon Carlies committed to Barry Odom’s program on the same day in 2019, and then repledged their allegiance to the Tigers once Eli Drinkwitz took over. However, while Carlies was able to see the field early and often, Jones was banished to the depths of 2nd- and 3rd-string at the STAR position, seeing the field mainly in the New Mexico State blowout last year.

Best of luck to Tyler!