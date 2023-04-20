 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Baseball “on the bubble” in some NCAA Tournament projections heading into pivotal weekend series vs Alabama

Mizzou Links for Thursday, April 20

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou Baseball: On the bubble?

At 23-13 overall and 5-10 in SEC play, Mizzou Baseball might be closer to an NCAA Tournament at-large bid than you think.

Teddy Cahill of Baseball America’s latest projections have the Tigers currently missing the field but a Field of 64 spot is well within reach.

How close are they to being in, actually? Well, Cahill lists the Tigers are the first team out — just barely missing the cut as the 10th SEC team.

Interestingly enough, Alabama is the last team in the field — which sets up a huge three-game series this weekend as Mizzou hosts the Crimson Tide.

Missouri still has good credentials with a current RPI of 22, 18-3 in non-conference games, and a perfect record in midweek games.

Needless to say, their conference record is still holding them back. However, the Tigers will have a prime opportunity to improve their SEC mark as four out of their next five series are against teams that are currently under .500 in league play — with three of those series at Taylor Stadium where they are 13-3.

College Baseball Nation still sees Mizzou as a regional team at the moment. The Tigers appear as a No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables regional with Miami, Arizona State, and Rider:

Meanwhile, D1 Baseball’s latest Field of 64 projections don’t even have Mizzou among the First Five Out, so a series win against Alabama is a must this weekend — just to get back into the mix.

As for Mizzou’s pitchers that are currently injured, there’s no timetable for them to return —according to Steve Bieser.

In other news, Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick is in Columbia for his official visit to Mizzou:

And a Mizzou Softball win over kU in the Border War? You love to see it! Now go read Karen’s recap.

  • The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced the signing of Blaine Gabbert!
  • Congrats to Mizzou Softball junior outfielder Alex Honnold, who was named a Top 25 finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year. Read more on MUTigers.com.
  • Here’s the latest edition of the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!
  • Incoming Mizzou commit Trent Pierce comes in at No. 56 on ESPN’s Paul Biancardi final Top 100 player ankings of 2023
  • Good numbers on Mizzou Basketball’s average home attendance this season:
  • Uncut Diamonds Episode 3 from Mizzou Football featuring Blake Baker:
  • Some highlights from the Mizzou Track and Field team:
  • Mizzou Men’s Golf is currently at 11th place after Round 1 at the SEC Championships. They need to be 8th place to advance to match play.
