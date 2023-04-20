Mizzou Baseball “on the bubble” in some NCAA Tournament projections heading into pivotal weekend series vs Alabama

Mizzou Baseball: On the bubble?

At 23-13 overall and 5-10 in SEC play, Mizzou Baseball might be closer to an NCAA Tournament at-large bid than you think.

Teddy Cahill of Baseball America’s latest projections have the Tigers currently missing the field but a Field of 64 spot is well within reach.

This week's Projected Field of 64 https://t.co/UCNJiC0XoR — Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) April 19, 2023

How close are they to being in, actually? Well, Cahill lists the Tigers are the first team out — just barely missing the cut as the 10th SEC team.

Interestingly enough, Alabama is the last team in the field — which sets up a huge three-game series this weekend as Mizzou hosts the Crimson Tide.

Missouri still has good credentials with a current RPI of 22, 18-3 in non-conference games, and a perfect record in midweek games.

Needless to say, their conference record is still holding them back. However, the Tigers will have a prime opportunity to improve their SEC mark as four out of their next five series are against teams that are currently under .500 in league play — with three of those series at Taylor Stadium where they are 13-3.

College Baseball Nation still sees Mizzou as a regional team at the moment. The Tigers appear as a No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables regional with Miami, Arizona State, and Rider:

FIELD OF 64 PROJECTION



It's projection szn! Is your team making the Supers? pic.twitter.com/ZLn8lkwvr5 — College Baseball Nation (@CollegeBallNat) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, D1 Baseball’s latest Field of 64 projections don’t even have Mizzou among the First Five Out, so a series win against Alabama is a must this weekend — just to get back into the mix.

Taking in all the college baseball media today. It's pretty clear #Mizzou is being asked to "show me" this weekend vs. visiting Alabama.



That's where *you* come in.



Pack Taylor Stadium Friday (6p) Saturday (5p) and Sunday (1p) and cheer on the Tigers to a series W!#MIZ #C2E — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 19, 2023

As for Mizzou’s pitchers that are currently injured, there’s no timetable for them to return —according to Steve Bieser.

Missouri coach Steve Bieser mentioned after the game yesterday that there is no timetable at the moment for the pitchers who are currently injured. — Ethan Burke (@_ethanburke_) April 19, 2023

In other news, Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick is in Columbia for his official visit to Mizzou:

Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick will be on campus at Mizzou for his official visit this morning, he told @Stockrisers. Just finished his first official visit to Texas. One of the top-available in the portal. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 19, 2023

Got this in a DM earlier. Appears to be Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick meeting Dennis Gates and a few other staff members at Columbia Regional Airport for his #Mizzou visit. pic.twitter.com/PzLypCVGPt — Jack Knowlton (@JackKnowlton_) April 19, 2023

And a Mizzou Softball win over kU in the Border War? You love to see it! Now go read Karen’s recap.

Black and Gold ⚫️ > Blue and Red



Taylor Pannell records the save to win the Border War!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/M58UJD9H1c — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 20, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

From Calum McAndrew: How future Mizzou basketball guard John Tonje became a self-made Division 1 scorer

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced the signing of Blaine Gabbert!

Brought him back home. Let's officially welcome QB Blaine Gabbert to Chiefs Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/noSdmqetO9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 19, 2023

Congrats to Mizzou Softball junior outfielder Alex Honnold, who was named a Top 25 finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year. Read more on MUTigers.com.

Top 25 in the NATION‼️@alex_honnold22 was listed as a Top 25 Finalist for the 2023 @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year!!



: https://t.co/4o4C3wKjuf#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/3skWP6h2al — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 19, 2023

Here’s the latest edition of the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!

On the Inside @MizzouAthletics podcast, @MattAndAMic and @BradTregnago talk with one of #Mizzou's latest national champs, disc golf standout Alexis Kerman, about her travels in the @PDGA and her favorite trophy in the sport: https://t.co/gNh9LxwrY7 — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) April 19, 2023

Incoming Mizzou commit Trent Pierce comes in at No. 56 on ESPN’s Paul Biancardi final Top 100 player ankings of 2023

The final 2023 ESPN player rankings per @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/deO4VAUd2E — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 19, 2023

Good numbers on Mizzou Basketball’s average home attendance this season:

Got busy tracking portal stuff and forgot to pass this tidbit along. #Mizzou finished 20th nationally and fourth in the SEC for average men's hoops attendance this season.



Doubling home attendance tends to help. pic.twitter.com/wW72ErsW5B — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 18, 2023

On Instagram: Here’s Mizzou Hoops commit Curt Lewis on his official visit

Mizzou Made’s Max Scherzer was suspended yesterday against the Dodgers. Uh oh.

Mets ace Max Scherzer was ejected from the Dodgers game for apparently having an illegal foreign substance on his glove. pic.twitter.com/mJKw7podK9 — ESPN (@espn) April 19, 2023

Uncut Diamonds Episode 3 from Mizzou Football featuring Blake Baker:

:



YEAH YEAH YEAH. It's unfinished business for the Mizzou defense in 2023. Get an inside look at @CoachBlakeBaker and his staff's preparations. #MIZ | @muhealth pic.twitter.com/d605ENZaD9 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 19, 2023

Some highlights from the Mizzou Track and Field team:

Reached the summit pic.twitter.com/aAcWNDitrG — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 19, 2023

Mizzou Men’s Golf is currently at 11th place after Round 1 at the SEC Championships. They need to be 8th place to advance to match play.

After Round 1 at the SEC Championship, #Mizzou sits in 11th place. The Tigers are just three strokes back of that crucial 8th place and making the 54-hole cut for match play. Bondesson and Lundin led the way today with 68s. Both are tied for 11th. pic.twitter.com/fD7tdhVE97 — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) April 19, 2023