NFL Draft Profile: DJ Coleman

Profile:

Name: DJ Coleman

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5 (79th percentile for edge defenders)

Weight: 264 pounds (48th percentile)

Arm Length: 34 1/8” (74th percentile)

Draft Projection: UDFA

Pro Day Measurables:

40-Yard Dash: 4.78 (59th percentile)

3-Cone Drill: 7.50 (13th percentile)

Vertical Jump: 28.5” (4th percentile)

Broad Jump: 108” (12th percentile)

Short Shuttle: 4.60 (13th percentile)

225 Bench Press: 27 Reps (80th percentile)

Player Comparison: Za’Darius Smith (4th round pick in 2015)

College Statistics:

Games Played: 59 (12 at Missouri)

Tackles: 217 (38 at Missouri)

Tackles for Loss: 41 (10.5 at Missouri)

Sacks: 23.5 (5.5 at Missouri)

Forced Fumbles: 5 (3 at Missouri)

College Accolades:

2021 Stats Perform All-American 2nd Team (FCS)

2021 All-OVC First Team

2020 HERO Sports All-American (FCS)

2020 All-OVC Second Team

Overview

Strengths: DJ Coleman is a classic 4-3 base defensive end that wins with power around the edge. He wins with a relentless motor at the college level and was praised by coaches and teammates for being the toughest player on the team. Possesses the right mindset to find his way onto a depth chart and become a player the coaches trust to be in the right place at the right time.

Weaknesses: Coleman is not a “bendy” athlete most teams are looking for at the edge position. He’s not going to come in and bend the edge the way Von Miller will. He’s going to play a base defensive end and eventually win with his motor and his strength. His athleticism was a step below at the SEC level, and would serve as a clear outlier at the NFL level.

Outlook: There are very few defensive ends with Coleman’s profile who have gone on to become significant pieces of a rotation at the NFL level. The rare exception in recent seasons is Za’Darius Smith with the Ravens, Packers and Vikings. If Coleman hears his name called during the NFL Draft, it is likely to come at some point late on day three. The more likely scenario is Coleman finds his way onto an NFL roster as a priority undrafted free agent. Coleman is tough as nails, and his teammates loved him in his lone season at the University of Missouri.

What scouts and analysts are saying about Coleman: