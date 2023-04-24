Two announcements but still not much clarity for Mizzou Hoops

Still waiting...

For those who have been following, Mizzou’s spring recruiting cycle has been something of a waiting game. After landing John Tonje quickly out of the gate, the staff had to wait a few weeks before pulling Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill out of the portal, leaving one or two spots open for 2023-2024. Kadin Shedrick (more on him in a second) was a big target, as is Matthew Cleveland.

But first there’s the matter of the players already on Mizzou’s roster. Kobe Brown, Mizzou’s All-SEC power forward, and Isiaih Mosley, the local scoring savant who didn’t feature much in his first year as a Tiger, both have eligibility remaining. Before Sunday, neither had announced their intentions. And while we’ve written pretty extensively that the staff is recruiting with the intention of having them back, we still never know until we know.

On Sunday, we got an answer. Or did we? It seems we’re in line for some more waiting.

It makes all the sense in the world for Brown to get a full evaluation from the NBA. He seems to be a consensus second-rounder at this point, but perhaps there’s a scenario where he gets some assurance of an earlier pick? Or maybe the scouts tell him, “Look, if you can shore this element of your game up, we can take a flier on you in round one.” Either way, it helps Kobe know where his professional future stands. And he’s always got the option to run it back for one more year. Kaleb Brown isn’t here anymore, so there’s less tying him to Columbia. But another star year would potentially put him in rarified air, so whose to say he’s not already eyeing a jersey in the rafters?

On a more decisive note, Mizzou’s biggest (literally) target in the portal announced suddenly that he’d be committing on Sunday night. And while Kadin Shedrick is coming off a recent visit to Mizzou’s campus, he also spent some time in Austin. Maybe he had some bomb tex-mex on South Congress, because that’s where he’s headed.

Missing out on Shedrick will undoubtedly be disappointing for the staff, who now have to scramble to find their big man in the next two weeks. There are plenty of options out there, though some of their preferred targets are also waiting for NBA evals.

While we wait for more news — from Brown, from Mosley, from whomever will be manning the front court next year — let’s just think about all the threes that Tonje, Bates and Grill will can next year. Should be fun, right?

Mizzou Club Hockey has a good idea for the old football practice facilities... what say you, Tiger fans?

With @MizzouFootball building a new practice facility across the street... what if they renovated their old facility and turned it into the new home of @MizClubHockey? I'd go to far more games not having to drive to Jeff City! #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/qN7SJDcJXM — TheFaceoff.net (@thefaceoffnet) April 23, 2023

It was a rough weekend for Mizzou Baseball, and Steve Bieser is looking to the bottom of his lineup to help turn things around in the short term.

#Mizzou baseball fell 3-2 in today's series finale against Alabama as the Crimson Tide completed the series sweep.



Head coach Steve Bieser said after the game that he needs the bottom of his lineup to step up moving forward ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NQmgzMi5By — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) April 23, 2023

Highlights from Mizzou Softball’s win on Sunday. They swept North Texas.

ICYMI: Highlights from #Mizzou softball's win to complete the sweep against North Texas today. Pitcher Laurin Krings had a stellar weekend in the circle ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GV59s2CyXM — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 24, 2023