NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah McGuire

Profile:

Name: Isaiah McGuire

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4 (69th percentile for edge defenders)

Weight: 268 pounds (60th percentile)

Arm Length: 33 7/8” (63rd percentile)

Draft Projection: 4th Round Selection

Combine Measurables:

40-Yard Dash: 4.76 (62nd percentile)

3-Cone Drill: 7.39 (23rd percentile)

Vertical Jump: 36.5” (83rd percentile)

Broad Jump: 122” (82nd percentile)

Short Shuttle: DNP (Did not participate)

225 Bench Press: DNP

Player Comparison: Preston Smith (Edge on Packers)

College Statistics:

Games Played: 33

Tackles: 75

Tackles for Loss: 32

Sacks: 17.5

Forced Fumbles: 4

College Accolades:

Top 10 in SEC in Tackles for Loss in 2021

Top 5 in SEC in Tackles for Loss in 2022

3rd in Sacks in SEC in 2022

Top 10 in Forced Fumbles in SEC in 2022

Overview

Strengths: Boasting elite jumping ability and an NFL-ready frame, Isaiah McGuire is touted to be the highest-ranked Missouri player in this draft. McGuire has a very quick first-step, which allows him to beat tackles on the edge at a pretty consistent rate. He’s been described as a bull rusher with strong hips that help him trim the edge at the top of the rush. McGuire is well-admired by his coaches and teammates who have said he’s the “best defensive lineman in the country.”

Weaknesses: Scouts say that McGuire doesn’t play wide enough in a face-up alignment and is very inconsistent with his hand usage. It has also been said that McGuire lacks ideal NFL-edge lateral movement skills to shed blockers and while he has good length, he needs to make better use of it. All in all, for those reasons McGuire remains a very raw prospect with good potential at the NFL-level, and thus is projected to be an average NFL starter at his peak.

Outlook: McGuire is definitely the most promising prospect the Tigers have in this draft, and the one Mizzou fans can be the most optimistic about seeing on NFL sundays in the future. If the right organization and the right coaching staff can get a hold of McGuire, I say he can definitely surpass his supposed ceiling of being “an average NFL starter” and be a staple in the league at the edge position.

What scouts and analysts are saying about Coleman:

Missouri DE Isaiah McGuire



6’4 268lb and quietly tested incredible (4.76 with 36.5” vertical and nearly 35” arms) If you want a Tyree Wilson-type in the next tier - grab McGuire. Hulking standup DE with length/power. Kills TEs and plays stout at POA vs OTs. Pass rush upside pic.twitter.com/G3suIDAk3j — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 18, 2023