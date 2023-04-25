The Big 2023 Missouri Football Opponent Preview Series

Filed under:
April 25
2023 Missouri Football Opponent Previews: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
The opponent - and history - says this will be a nail biter of a shootout. Can the Mizzou defense break that trend?
-
April 18
2023 Missouri Football Opponent Previews: South Dakota Coyotes
You know the old saying: "The best way to learn lessons about your football team is to play against a scuffling FCS opponent."