Breaking: UMass grad transfer Angelique Ngalakulondi commits to Mizzou

A late-night bat signal on April 22 from Mizzou women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton indicated a new Tiger is on their way to CoMo. All we had to do was wait to see who it was.

On April 25, Angelique Ngalakulondi announced her commitment to the Tigers from UMass. The Manchester, NH native started 30 out of 33 games for the Minutewomen. The 6’2 senior forward averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and led the A-10 in field goal percentage with 56.6%.

Ngalakulondi recorded a career game against Arizona State in Tempe, scoring 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks on 76.9% shooting in 19 minutes on the floor. Against her new team, she scored seven points and grabbed 10 boards. She is a dominant post presence that Mizzou heavily lacked last season. She will help offset the rebounding game with Sara-Rose Smith and bring a more formidable threat on interior defense.

Back in March, Robin made it extremely clear that she and her staff were going to pound the portal. Ngalakulondi is the first to commit in this off-season period. The deadline for portal entrants to gain immediate eligibility is May 15th.