Mizzou Hoops dominates ROAR awards

Congrats ROAR winners!

Happy day-after-the-ROARs everyone! Oh you don’t know what the ROARs are? Let me describe it to you...

The ROARs are kind of like a kid’s birthday party, and you go, and there’s really nothing for you to do there, but the kid’s having a really good time, so you’re, you’re kinda there, that’s...that’s kinda what it’s like.

But, you know, we still enjoy them because why not give our Mizzou faves some additional awards? Let’s recap some of the highlights of the night, shall we?

Kicking off ROARs with a look back at the year❗️#MIZ #ROARS23 pic.twitter.com/DvIVG2lwp6 — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 25, 2023

First, we’ll start with the newbies. As you’ll quickly learn, there’s a theme of basketball dominance to the night. And you know, I can’t blame the voting body. D’Moi Hodge came away with one of the newcomer winners along with Bella Hollenbach, Mizzou Soccer’s star keeper.

Your Newcomers of the Year are Bella Hollenbach and D'Moi Hodge❗️#MIZ #ROARS23 pic.twitter.com/jVbDwHwFeD — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 25, 2023

Maybe the most obvious award winner of the night? Dennis Gates winning Coach of the Year. Should’ve won it for the SEC too, in my opinion.

Only slightly less obvious? Kobe Brown and Jocelyn Moore winning Mizzou Athletes of the Year. Kobe definitely wins for for best award winner photo.

Kobe Brown and Jocelyn Moore are Mizzou's Athletes of the Year❗️#MIZ #ROARS23 pic.twitter.com/j9eDNRpkRL — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 25, 2023

As for the “big” award on the evening, it makes a lot of sense that the most consistently dominant program at the school won the Team of the Year award. I suppose men’s basketball could’ve had an outside shot and Gymnastics probably would’ve finished second or third. But at the end of the day, is there really a “better” program at Mizzou than #TigerStyle?

While missing out on Kadin Shedrick was a disappointment, Chris Kwiecinski points out that Mizzou’s offseason is far from over. After all, Dennis Gates still needs a post player.

You thought Laurin Kring’s recent no-hitter was special? Can no-hitters be any more special than the name already implies?

.@LaurinKrings' No Hitter was something special.



✅ Career-high 17 strikeouts

✅ 13 consecutive punchouts

✅ Third career no hitter at #Mizzou

✅ New Missouri single-game (7 IP) strikeout record #OwnIt #MIZ | @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/zpUKsVScBp — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 24, 2023

The first of Mizzou Hoops’ outgoing transfers has found a new home.

Best of luck, Mohamed!

Mizzou Gymnastics is wishing a fond farewell to Casey Jo MacPherson, who recently took the head coaching job at Pittsburgh.

Thank you for everything that you have done for the program Casey Jo



Wishing you nothing but success at Pitt!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/GcZ3vIIKon — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 24, 2023