Tigers close out midweek play with a big first inning to trounce SIUE

Mizzou Softball (29-20) wrapped up their midweek games on Tuesday, taking on Southern Illinois- Edwardsville with Cierra Harrison in the circle for Mizzou vs. Kelsey Ray (3.41 ERA, 116IP).
The Tiger offense started strong in this one, as Jenna Laird led off with a walk before an Alex Honnold moonshot made it 2-0 early on. Kara Daly and Katie Chester walk and a Maddie Gallagher HBP loads the bases for Megan Moll, whose RBI single to CF brings in two more runs, making it 4-0. Payton Jackson and Laird, up for the second time this inning, work HBPs, which brings in another run. After a pitching change for SIUE, Honnold returned to the plate for a bloop RBI single to CF, making it 7-0.
Harrison worked around a single and a walk in the first inning to go with two strikeouts and a single in the second to go with her third strikeout. In the third, her final inning of work, she allowed a leadoff walk and a single before another single up the middle brought in the Cougars’ only run. She largely minimized the damage, but CC was not at the top of her game in this one.
Per Coach Anderson in the post-game (shared by the Missourian’s Maddie Orr): “It’s really easy that when you put up seven runs in the first inning to lose your concentration and get complacent,” Anderson said.
In the bottom of the third, Mizzou got that run right back as Megan Mollllllled (see what I did there?) a pitch to LF for a solo shot, making it 8-1. This is especially satisfying to see, as her performance going back to the kU game has definitely earned her spots in the lineup. She deserves this, and I’m so happy to see her continue to produce in what has been a very limited role.
After Moll’s banger (see below), Laird finally broke out of her hitting slump with a very hard-hit standup double to CF, but a Honnold flyout at the warning track ended the inning.
In the fourth, Larissa Anderson turned to Megan Schumacher, who hadn’t pitched since the Ole Miss series debacle. She was great in this one, y’all. In her first inning of work, she made all the plays, striking out her first batter on a sick drop ball, then made the second out herself on a ball hit right back out her, before striking out the last batter.
In the bottom of the inning, Crenshaw smacked a one-out double over the CF’s head and was followed by a Chantice Phillips walk. With that walk, every Tiger got on base that game. Unfortunately, neither came around to score. The same would be said of the remaining innings for the Tigers, as they stranded Payton Jackson (on with a hit to RF) and Honnold (walk), and went 1-2-3 in the 6th.
Then came The Kara Daly Inning in the top of the 5th. She made not one, but TWO great plays to stop the Cougars from getting anything going. This was the third out. DAMN.
In the sixth, Schuey ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts before finally allowing her first hit in the 7th on a bouncer up the middle that Laid, despite making a great grab, isn’t able to get to 1B in time. Another hit went off Megan’s glove, and the same thing happened; Jenna made a great grab but couldn’t make the play. However, the Cougars were shut down after that, with a critical K, a foul out on a bunt, and a groundout.
WINNER, WINNER. The Tigers finished up their midweek non-conference games as the only SEC team to not lose a midweek. Pretty wild.
SOME STATS:
- Jenna Laird: 1-2 | R | RBI | 2B | BB | HBP | SB
- Alex Honnold: 2-3 | R | 4 RBI | HR | BB | LOB
- Julia Crenshaw: 2-4 | 2B | CS
- Katie Chester: 1-2 | R | BB
- Megan Moll: 2-2 | R | 3 RBI | HR | SB
- Payton Jackson: 1-2 | R | HBP
Overall batting stats: 8 R | 8 H | 8 RBI | 2 2B | 2 HR | 5 BB | 2 K | 3 HBP | 7 LOB | 3 SB | 1 CS | .320 BA | .333 w/ 2 outs | .333 RISP | .333 Leadoff
- Cierra Harrison: 3 IP | 4 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | 3 K | 15 BF | 66 pitches
- Megan Schumacher: 4 IP | 2 H | 6 K | 14 BF | 52 pitches
Overall pitching stats: 6 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | 9 K (2 looking) | 29 BF | .222 OppBA | .286 Leadoff | .111 RISP
Yesterday at Rock M
- A new Dive Cuts podcast/videocast was released: Watkins & Snelling reunite for a new pod episode, where they’re on the case of the mysterious transfer portal. Zoinks!
- Matt Harris helped us make sense of the Tigers missing out on Kadin Shedrick
- Nate’s preseason game previews continue with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Mizzou WBB added a grad transfer commit in Angelique Angelique Ngalakulondi
- Pre-draft coverage also continues. Next up: Adeen’s got Isaiah McGuire.
More Links:
Hoops
- Columbia Missourian: Mizzou women’s basketball lands UMass transfer Ngalakulondi (Parker Gillam)
- ABC17: Robin Pingeton makes first portal pick up of the offseason (Chanel Porter)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou, SLU, Illinois basketball squads must fill key needs from transfer portal (Jeff Gordon) | Reloaded Mizzou basketball backcourt set to add four-star playmaker Anthony Robinson II (Dave Matter) |
- PowerMizzou: Checking in on 2024 guard Travis Perry (Drew King) | Listen to the newest True Tiger Insider episode with Aidan Shaw (Gabe DeArmond)
- Columbia Tribune: Transfer forward Angelique Ngalakulondi commits to Mizzou women’s basketball (Chris Kwiecinski)
- I hope so, Isiaih.
Gotta have a big summer— Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) April 25, 2023
Football
- PowerMizzou: Making the case for Mizzou-Oklahoma to be permanent rivals in 3-6 model (Jarod Hamilton) | Making the case for Mizzou-Arkansas to be permanent rivals in 3-6 model (Hamilton) | Recruiting Check-in: Wide Receiver (Sean Williams) | Recruiting Check-in: Running Back (Williams) | Three-star RB Ethan Middleton on Missouri’s radar (Williams)
- Columbia Tribune: Where could Isaiah McGuire land? Breaking down the Mizzou rusher’s 2023 NFL Draft resume (Chris Kwiecinski)
- Another two-sport athlete? Given what happened with Sam Horn, perhaps not...
1B/RHP Brett Norfleet (@howell_baseball, 2023; Mizzou baseball/football signee) K’d six through 3 2/3 IP.— PBR Missouri (@PBRMissouri) April 24, 2023
FB sat 91-93 mph early, settling at 88-90 mph. Confidence & feel to spin a sharp CB for strikes, 74-76 mph.
6-foot-7, 235-pound frame that also owns ++ raw RH pop. pic.twitter.com/6kmK5qB40W
- Tuesday night was the St. Louis Come Home Tour, and it looked... crowded!
Mizzou has taken over Ballpark Village!! St. Louis is such an amazing sports city. MIZ pic.twitter.com/h6IShW2de3— Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) April 25, 2023
Love seeing this much gold in St. Louis!— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 26, 2023
Next stop is KC tomorrow ⬇️
https://t.co/1J9xLmz93n#MIZ pic.twitter.com/8QeLTzYpSz
- Hmmm....
A little update on #Mizzou QB competition. Eli Drinkwitz categorizes it as Brady Cook and challengers more than wide open competition. Could change, of course. Cook is full go after shoulder surgery.— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) April 25, 2023
More from the ROARs
- Congrats to Mizzou Soccer, who won the Tiger Cup. The Tiger Cup awards points based on six categories – academic achievement, community service, career services and workshops, athletic success, athletes supporting athletes, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) events.
The final award of the evening, The Tiger Cup.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 25, 2023
Congratulations, @MizzouSoccer❗️#MIZ #ROARS23 pic.twitter.com/Tg0u7rWKn8
- Kobe Brown was awarded the prestigious Director of Athletics Leadership Award
Kobe Brown is the Director of Athletics Leadership Award recipient❗️#MIZ #ROARS23 pic.twitter.com/hE2yWuqC7h— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 25, 2023
- For the Love of the Game, which is awarded to those who best showcase Mizzou pride and a team attitude, despite less playing time: Ben Sternberg & Hannah McGivern
- The Letterwinners Club: Kobe Brown & Megan Moll
- The Dr. Judy Wells Academic Achievement Award: Rece Rowan (track) & Amaya Marshall (gymnastics, she was a medical-RS)
- The Heather Morris Courage Award, which is named for the former Mizzou Athletics’ director of enhanced learning who died from cancer in March 2018: Luke Mann & Tre Morris (honorary)
- Highlight of the Year: Dree Gholston (for his buzzer beaters, of course) & Jocelyn Moore (for that perfect 10)
Other Mizzou Sports
- WRESTLING: Congrats to RS-So. Noah Surtin (Health Sciences), So. Keegan O’Toole (Personal Financial Planning), RS-Sr. Connor Brown (Multicultural Education), Sr. Jarrett Jacques (Communication), RS-Sr. Allan Hart (Master of Education), RS-Jr. Peyton Mocco (Industrial Engineering) and So. Rocky Elam (Agriculture). To see the qualifications, visit MUTigers.com.
This would be COOL.
Mizzou’s Brian Smith says he’s working to schedule a wrestling match at St. Louis’ Stifel Theater vs. Illinois the night before Braggin Rights Game.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 25, 2023
- SOFTBALL: It’s Laurin Krings’ world and we’re all just living in it. After her 26 K, 2 CG weekend she was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week (per MUTigers.com) | Mizzou softball defeats SIUE in last midweek of regular season (Maddie Orr, Missourian)
.@LaurinKrings is your Wilson/@NFCAorg Pitcher of the Week‼️#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/VC9OssLnx8— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 25, 2023
- BASEBALL: Mizzou baseball hits the road for SIUE matchup (Ethan Burke, Missourian)
Good discussion here
Can a bigger investment in the program help out #Mizzou baseball? pic.twitter.com/RVVewVEf59— KTGR Big Show (@KTGRBigShow) April 24, 2023
Mizzou in the Pros
- New York Jets address major need by re-signing former Mizzou standout (Dennis Waszak, Columbia Tribune)
- Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. is relishing playoff role after challenging path (Nick Kosmider, The Athletic) | Watch: MPJ with the punch
After going 3-for-3 tonight, Michael Porter Jr. now has an effective field goal percentage of 92.5% in the 4th quarter of this season’s playoffs.— Jake Coyne (Stat Squatch) (@BroncoSquatch) April 26, 2023
Among 1100+ players with 20+ shot attempts in the 4th quarter of a playoff run over the last 20 years, he is the 3rd most efficient. pic.twitter.com/K0LQcwOhaV
- Michael Porter, Jr. and the Denver Nuggets won the first round of the west playoffs 4 games to 1 by a score of 112-109.
Game 4: 39 min | 8 pts on 3-10 FG (2-7 from 3PT) | 10 REB (9 def) | 2 STL | 3 PF | +9
Game 3: 41 min | 15pts on 6-12 FG (2-6 from 3PT) | 8 REB (5 def) | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 2 PF | -8
Game 2: 40 min | 25pts on 10-17 FG (4-8 from 3PT) | 9 REB (8 def) | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 3 PF | +9
