REPORT: Mizzou WBB guard Gilbert has entered the transfer portal

Per multiple reports, Missouri WBB guard Katlyn Gilbert has entered the transfer portal just a year after joining the program as a transfer from Notre Dame.

Gilbert added needed depth as a backup point guard and played a big role within the team when starting point guard Mama Dembele was injured throughout the year. Gilbert had trouble initially finding her footing within the team which was reasonable given that not only had she not played for a while, she had given birth to a child in the offseason.

Gilbert’s most notable performances came at the peak of the Tiger’s season, with consecutive double-digit performances against Alabama and Auburn which propelled Missouri to a 3-0 SEC start.

Gilbert, along with the team, entered a rough patch after this and never really seemed to find that same flair, but she still proved to be a valuable veteran presence to a young Tiger roster.

Gilbert finishes her Tiger career having averaged 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season.