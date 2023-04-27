 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Baseball stays perfect in midweek, but does it matter?

Mizzou Links for Thursday, April 27

By Sammy Stava
Midweek Mizzou

The only SEC Softball team that’s undefeated in midweek games?

Mizzou.

The only SEC Baseball team that’s undefeated in midweek games?

Mizzou.

Both programs continued their midweek success as Mizzou Softball beat SIUE 8-1 on Tuesday night, and Mizzou Baseball followed suit with an 8-3 win over SIUE on the road last night.

The Tigers improved to 19-3 in non-conference play and 9-0 in midweek games with two such games left on the schedule — kansas on May 2nd and Indiana State on May 16th.

But how much weight do midweeks actually carry?

For Mizzou Softball — a regional could still be in play despite their 4-14 conference record. According to Extra Innings Softball, the Tigers are a No. 3 seed in the Norman Regional in their latest projections. (Subscription needed)

Unfortunately for baseball, very little — and ultimately nothing if the Tigers don’t at least qualify for the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

At 5-13 in league play, Missouri is currently on the outside looking in at 13th place — one game behind Mississippi State for the final spot.

Mark Etheridge of D1Baseball gave Missouri a 30 percent chance of making Hoover, saying that the Tigers will probably need to go 5-7 the rest of the way to clinch a spot (subscription needed)

Getting swept at home by Alabama really put Missouri in a bad spot — and it doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou as the Tigers are at No. 4 Florida for a Friday-Sunday series. The Gators will be desperate fresh off of getting swept by South Carolina.

There are still four SEC series remaining for Mizzou to get some wins, but it’s safe to say that their margin for error is zero.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

