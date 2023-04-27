Mizzou Baseball stays perfect in midweek, but does it matter?

Midweek Mizzou
The only SEC Softball team that’s undefeated in midweek games?
Mizzou.
The only SEC Baseball team that’s undefeated in midweek games?
Mizzou.
Both programs continued their midweek success as Mizzou Softball beat SIUE 8-1 on Tuesday night, and Mizzou Baseball followed suit with an 8-3 win over SIUE on the road last night.
M-I-Z! ⚾️ #C2E pic.twitter.com/OwtU6rh0mJ— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 27, 2023
#Mizzou is still unbeaten in midweeks. Love what I heard from Matt Garcia tonight... quite a few of these Tigers are keeping it simple and remembering to have some fun. Garcia had fun tonight with a 3 for 4 and 3 RBI! Bodes well for a big set in Gainesville. #MIZ #C2E https://t.co/fJl3voLFTB— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 27, 2023
The Tigers improved to 19-3 in non-conference play and 9-0 in midweek games with two such games left on the schedule — kansas on May 2nd and Indiana State on May 16th.
But how much weight do midweeks actually carry?
For Mizzou Softball — a regional could still be in play despite their 4-14 conference record. According to Extra Innings Softball, the Tigers are a No. 3 seed in the Norman Regional in their latest projections. (Subscription needed)
Could Florida really begin the postseason on the West coast? Are Clemson and Auburn really destined for an inevitable rematch at one of their home parks?@EricLopezELO's latest Bracketology is here.https://t.co/TCSKFSqs7g— ExtraInningSoftball (@ExtraInningSB) April 25, 2023
Unfortunately for baseball, very little — and ultimately nothing if the Tigers don’t at least qualify for the SEC Tournament in Hoover.
At 5-13 in league play, Missouri is currently on the outside looking in at 13th place — one game behind Mississippi State for the final spot.
Mark Etheridge of D1Baseball gave Missouri a 30 percent chance of making Hoover, saying that the Tigers will probably need to go 5-7 the rest of the way to clinch a spot (subscription needed)
What do all 14 SEC teams need to do to make the conference tournament, get a regional bid, host a regional and be a top eight seed? @marketheridge breaks it down. https://t.co/8DnM0F0yLd— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 26, 2023
Getting swept at home by Alabama really put Missouri in a bad spot — and it doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou as the Tigers are at No. 4 Florida for a Friday-Sunday series. The Gators will be desperate fresh off of getting swept by South Carolina.
There are still four SEC series remaining for Mizzou to get some wins, but it’s safe to say that their margin for error is zero.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- From The Big 550 KTRS’ coverage of Mizzou’s Come Home Tour Tuesday night at Ballpark Village in St. Louis. Give it a listen!
Check out our coverage from @MizzouAthletics Come Home Tour at #BPV!@MizzouWrestling HC @mutigerstyle (https://t.co/sTiyD9n5vm)@MizzouHoops HC @coachdgates (https://t.co/tpDPPVeJuJ)@MizzouFootball HC @CoachDrinkwitz (https://t.co/mCxmEGi1oa)— KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) April 26, 2023
All things #Mizzou on @KTRS550! https://t.co/HfMKAJqogF
Plus, Chris Roseman (@chroseman) and Tim Ryan from @STLSportsCom discuss the process of moving @MizzouFootball’s game vs Memphis to @AmericasCenter, plus other future @MizzouAthletics events in St. Louis that are in the works!— KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) April 26, 2023
LISTEN at https://t.co/9Ki4Vw1p0y #MizzouToTheLou
