BREAKING: Top 100 Mizzou WBB recruit Skylar Jones de-commits

It’s the second straight day with a loss for head coach Robin Pingeton’s Missouri Tigers, and this one’s an even tougher pill to swallow than losing Katlyn Gilbert.

Skylar Jones, one of the most promising recruits in the Tigers' incoming class, announced via Twitter that she has de-committed from the program. Jones, a point guard/wing, averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in her junior season and commandeered Chicago’s Whitney Young to a 27-6 record and a trip to the Class 4A Elite Eight. In February, she scored her 1,500th career point.

It’s been an off-season full of roster turnover for Coach Pingeton’s group but you can’t imagine she was expecting to lose one of her highest-touted recruits in the 2023 class.

Jones was slated to be a wing or a point guard on the Tiger roster with more size than previous Tiger guards, sitting at 6’0.

One of the main things that seemingly kept Pingeton’s job (also a factor is the buyout) was her incoming recruiting class, so to lose a big piece of that you have to think it won’t do well for her job security.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Jones’ final five were Syracuse, Missouri, Mississippi State, Illinois and Rutgers, so you can imagine she might be more inclined to head to one of the teams not named Missouri on that list.

As far as what the loss means for the Tigers, it makes Coach Pingeton’s search for players in the portal even more expansive than it already is.

Congrats to Mac Irvin Fire 2023 Skylar Jones on FIRST TEAM ALL STATE 4A from ILLINOIS BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION.



Skylar is one of THREE FIRE who made the first team at the highest level.



She is headed to Missouri for her next stop at the D1 level! pic.twitter.com/bcmzhzV8QW — Mac Irvin Lady Fire S40 (@MacIrvinGirls) March 3, 2023

We’ll have an updated scholarship graphic later on today.