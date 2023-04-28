Mizzou Defensive End Arden Walker enters the Transfer Portal

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Arden Walker has entered the transfer portal.

I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal. This upcoming season, I will be a Redshirt Sophomore with approximately three years of remaining eligibility. Thank you to the University of Missouri for an opportunity! — Arden Walker (@walker_arden) April 28, 2023

The Denver, CO native from Cherry Creek high school was the Drinkwitz staff’s first recruiting win in Colorado, a territory Drink specifically targeted out as a new branch of recruiting focus when he was first brought in to Columbia. However, there haven’t been any other such recruiting wins from the state since then and, now, the lone Colorado representative is in the portal.

Arden Walker was viewed - with Johnny Walker, Jr. - as the “next wave” of Missouri edge rushers who would be buoyed by transfers Joe Moore and Austin Firestone and eventually thrive. However, Arden is now looking for a place where he might see some more snaps...possibly a state school from his home turf that chased off all of its defensive linemen, perhaps?

Regardless, best of luck to Arden!