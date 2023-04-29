Mizzou’s Isaiah McGuire selected by Cleveland Browns in fourth round of the NFL Draft

The first Missouri Tiger is off the board at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

Defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire has been selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round with the 126th overall pick.

From Adeen Rao’s NFL Draft profile on McGuire, the projection was spot on in the fourth round.

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah McGuire

McGuire was a Second Team-All SEC performer in 2022. Spending four seasons at Missouri, McGuire played in 41 games with 116 total tackles (31 TFLs) and 16.5 sacks. He joins former Missouri Tiger Jordan Elliott who is currently on the Browns’ roster.

McGuire’s selection officially makes it 18 consecutive seasons where a Mizzou player has been selected in the NFL Draft dating back to 2005. The Tigers will hope to make it five consecutive NFL Drafts with multiple players selected here in the later rounds.

