Mizzou Softball caps tough weekend with emphatic win

A season-turning win? It’s possible!

Things haven’t been awesome for Larissa Anderson’s Mizzou Tigers this season.

Despite a fast start, the Tigers have sputtered to start conference play, bringing an overall SEC record of 1-8 to their weekend series against No. 17/13 Alabama. That record didn’t improve at all after consecutive 4-0 defeats.

Sunday was a different story.

Led by Chantice Phillips, Mizzou run-ruled the nationally ranked Tide, taking home an 11-3 win after only 5 innings of play. After two consecutive defeats, Anderson had predicted this might be coming.

“The floodgates are gonna open up,” [Anderson] said [prior to Sunday’s game]. “It’s gonna be, watch out. All we need is a couple people to hit the ball hard and then it’s going to take the pressure off, but when you have a team that’s not hitting the ball well, everybody feels the pressure that they have to get the job done.”

The win not only prevented a sweep, it hopefully will serve as a launching pad moment for the Tigers, who get LSU next. While perusing the athletic department’s official take on the game, I did happen upon some fun facts I thought would be worth sharing.

The Tigers won on a run rule by a score of 11-3. This is the ninth time Missouri has defeated an opponent on a run rule, and the first time in SEC play. Laurin Krings continued her ascent toward 400 career strikeouts. She sits 10th in Missouri program history with 385 Ks. Sunday marked Missouri’s second win over an SEC top-25 opponent. Overall, the Tigers have four ranked wins in 2023. Missouri set a new weekend attendance record of 8,113 after welcoming a program-best 3,021 fans on Saturday. Missouri capped the weekend with an attendance total of 2,779 Sunday. The new weekend total surpassed 7,997 set at the 2021 NCAA Super Regionals.

Here’s to hoping the Tigers are on track sooner than later. Karen has a recap of the series coming out early this morning.

