Mizzou pops up on 247’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25

Yeah, yeah congrats or whatever, when does the next season start?

You may have heard by now that the University of Connecticut Huskies are the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Basketball National Champions. And I only have one thing to say about that...

Who cares? Mizzou’s back in six short months!

Before the National Championship game even started, as is custom in the world of sports media, we already saw outlets looking ahead to next season. 247 Sports got the biggest head start of the mainstream sites, putting out their “Way-Too-Early Top 25.” Maybe consider adding a few more a’s and y’s in there, friends.

Nevertheless, the article does have some good news for Tiger fans who want the rest of the country to take Dennis Gates’ program seriously in year two: they’ve been included at No. 21!

Expect Kobe Brown to come back, giving Missouri a nice chunk of its returning production from a team that reached the second round in Dennis Gates’ first year. Landing John Tonje is another offensive weapon, and a good-sized wild card is the potential re-addition of Isiaih Mosley, who could be full-go in 2023-24.

That placement is good for third overall in the SEC. Who’s ahead of them and who’s trailing behind? I can’t give away all of the article for free, that would be unethical.

We’ll miss you, Haley Troup :(

Looks like Kelly Bryant is getting a shot with the Renegades in the XFL!

TRANSACTION: The Arlington Renegades have signed QB Kelly Bryant, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/K4Yw0nAeYC — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) April 3, 2023

Mizzou Women’s Track and Field entered last week at No. 20 in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll, but apparently that wasn’t good enough for them. No, they had to go and win a bunch of medals this weekend and vault all the way to No. 9! Aren’t you satisfied yet??

The climb continues pic.twitter.com/zkCJxHt49t — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 3, 2023

Don’t look now, Mizzou men’s golf is hanging on to a slim lead at The Wyoming Cowboy Classic with three individuals currently sitting in the top 10.

Three Tigers sit in the top 10 after day one as Missouri heads into the final round on Tuesday in first place in the team standings with a one-shot lead over Kansas #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/WM4YYp3UwV pic.twitter.com/86DpyJy7ye — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 4, 2023

Despite having some extra years of eligibility (Covid and an injury year), it appears as if Mizzou Gymnastics’ Beam Queen, Helen Hu, is calling it a career. Congrats and best of luck, Miss Hu!