Let the Postseason Gymnastics Awards Commence

While I haven’t finished my season-ending recap and look to the future just yet, we are in full-fledged awards season just ahead of the NCAA Gymnastics National Championships.

But first, it’s not your last time to check out a Missouri Tiger gymnast!!!

CONGRATS TO 5TH YEAR SENIOR, ALISA SHEREMETA!

After a stellar career-high tying 9.95 beam performance in Round 2 of the NCAA Los Angeles Regional on Thursday, she earned a spot in the national championships! What I find even cooler about Alisa is that she’s found so much success while dealing with an extremely demanding Occupational Therapy program that oftentimes keeps her from practicing with the team.

The Illinois-Chicago transfer, who was forced to leave her former school after the program was shut down, came to Mizzou after her freshman year (2020) and added regular appearances in both bars and beam to her already awesome floor routines. So much congrats, Alisa! Can’t wait to watch your last time out as a Missouri Tiger.

Moving on!

Regional awards were handed out on Tuesday, and plenty of Tigers found themselves receiving honors, including Mizzou’s coaching staff! In the Tigers’ region, per RoadtoNationals.com, are top-30 schools such as no. 1 Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State, and others.

WTG, Shannon! Welker is in his 10th season with the Tigers, and has really just KILLED it these past few years, turning Mizzou into a destination program. Here’s how the Tigers have ranked the past 4 seasons: 2023 (14), 2022 (5), 2021 (14), 2020 (14), 2019 (17).

No one is better than our fearless leader! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/kwSbKmLDym — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 4, 2023

And WTG, assistant coaching staff, Casey Jo MacPherson and Whitney Snowden!

How about a little commotion for our Assistant Coaches!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/mYliUtWiHd — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 4, 2023

Whitney joined the Tigers last summer after a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Michigan State where she worked primarily on vault and floor development. After the team’s no. 9 finish nationally in 2022, she was named the WCGA Region 4 Assistant Coach of the Year. And now she’s a Regional 4 ACOY!!!

As for Casey Jo, who also is the associate head coach, is in her 10th season with the Tigers. The Arkansas alum helps primarily with beam and assists on floor as well. Per MUTigers.com:

In her eight years with the Tigers, MacPherson has helped bring Mizzou gymnastics to national prominence. Missouri’s top eight all-time beam scores, and nine of the top 12, have all come under her direction. She also coached three Tigers to WCGA Regular Season All-America honors on the apparatus: Britney Ward (second team in 2016 and 2017), Helen Hu (first team in 2020) and Sienna Schreiber (first team in 2021).

One last award.

As I shared on Twitter on Monday afternoon, Helen Hu announced her retirement from gymnastics despite technically having two years of eligibility remaining. If you aren’t a gymnastics superfan like I have recently become, you may not know that the Helenator sat out the 2021 season after knee surgery, so not only did she have an extra year from the medical redshirt, but also her covid year of eligibility. Alas, gymnastics is hard on the body, and after years of wear and tear, it can be hard to keep going. Hu had already given up performing on floor exercise, which she had competed in regularly pre-injury.

this is the one https://t.co/lnY40idkCv — Helen Hu (@hu_dat_gymnast) April 4, 2023

Tuesday she was given one last award to honor her beautiful career.

There will be no one quite like Helen Hu. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/jIcFErw0m6 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 4, 2023

Tears. There truly is no one like her on beam. Her skill is just... jaw-dropping. We’ll miss you Helen, and congratulations on a great career.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou’s basketball roster under construction again this offseason (Dave Matter)

The Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski went on The Closers to chat hoops

Missouri and Michigan are among the schools in the mix for North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, per sources. https://t.co/yDw4IaHYDc https://t.co/O8iojCsgks — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2023

Having a hard time finding Mizzou’s insertion in the One Shining Moment video? You will need to fast-forward to the 49 seconds mark to find Noah’s monster dunk, but it’s there.

#Mizzou made the #MarchMadness one shining moment video. This was the best photo I could get. The clip was a Noah Carter dunk against Utah State. pic.twitter.com/Sk1lCcbNhv — Jack Knowlton (@JackKnowlton_) April 4, 2023

Football

Mizzou Signee News

Other Mizzou Sports

Baseball: Congrats to freshman pitcher Connor Lunceford, who makes an appearance on the Perfect Game Midseason All-Freshman team.

Softball: The Tigers are on the road in Baton Rouge this weekend (weather pending, of course), but they’ll return home to a SELL OUT, their first of the season.

The Tigers are on the road in Baton Rouge this weekend (weather pending, of course), but they’ll return home to a SELL OUT, their first of the season. How Missouri softball revived a struggling offense to win Alabama series finale (Matt Stahl, Columbia Tribune)

After a record-breaking weekend at the Mizzou Softball Stadium, we are pleased to announce that our game against Ole Miss on April 15 is !! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/1IRGFmmHB2 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 4, 2023

Cross Country: New-ish XC head coach Lindsey Anderson — she was hired in the offseason — has been named to the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame! Per MUTigers.com, she immediately elevated the strength of the Tigers’ program. In her first season, she guided senior Marquette Hanson to a national championship appearance and he became the first Tiger to appear in the title race since 2019.

Men’s Golf finished in third place at the Cowboy Classic. Congrats, fellas! Read the recap at MUTigers.com

#Mizzou finishes in third at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic. Tigers are back in action next Monday at Old Hawthorne. pic.twitter.com/iJ5fHkIeUK — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) April 4, 2023

Gymnastics: I miss it already. Addy Lawrence was only a freshman, and in her first season, grabbed a team-high tying 9.975 on beam.

Former Tiger News

Best of luck to LDW, who will be declaring for the WNBA. She scored 20 points in the National Championship. It was AWESOME to see (too bad her coach got a W, too)

AB had a tough, injury-filled year at Baylor, but she announced last week she will be returning next season to the Bears

Not only can you hear Brooke Wilmes on SEC+ doing Tiger Softball broadcasts, but some student-athletes have been lucky enough to also be coached by her! (Ethan Becker, KOMU)

NBA/G-League Corner

JC has been out since March 5 with a finger sprain on his left ring finger.

Two unique journeys taking it one day at a time.



Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson cover SLAM 243. https://t.co/7P67oEWAaa pic.twitter.com/uvtw1sjEF4 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 3, 2023

What a happy moment for this 90-yr old fan of Jordan Clarkson #RepublikaNgNBA



@utahjazz pic.twitter.com/TBeeBlBO5S — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) March 21, 2023

4/4 vs HOU (L 124-103): 33 min | 23pts on 8-20 FG, 6-15 3PT | 7 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | 2 PF | -17 4/2 vs GSW (W 112-110): 34 min | 29 pts on 10-17 FG, 4-8 3PT | 11 REB | 1 PF | 1 TO | +4 3/30 vs PELS (L 107-88): 27 min | 10 pts on 5-15 FG, 0-7 3PT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | -23 3/27 vs 76ers (W 116-111): 31 min | 15pts on 6-14 FG, 3-7 3PT | 6 REB | 1 TO | 1 PF | +13 UP NEXT: Fri, 3/3 vs Grizzlies @9pm | Mon, 3/6 vs Raptors @8pm | Wed, 3/8 vs Chicago @8pm

Dru Smith & Brooklyn Nets (43-35) / Long Island Nets:

4/2 vs DEL (Conf Finals): 33 min | 14pts on 5-13 FG, 2-7 3PT | 4 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 4 BLK | 1 TO | -21 3/31 vs CLE (Conference Semis): 37 min | 19pts on 9-12 FG, 1-2 3PT | 7 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 PF | -9 3/26 vs ORL (L 119-106): 4 min | 1 AST | 1 PF 3/25 vs MIA (W 129-100): 4 min | 1 REB | 1 PF UP NEXT: Wed, 4/5 vs DET @6pm | Fri, 4/7 vs ORL @6:30pm | Sun, 4/9 vs 76ers @12pm

Jontay (Wisconsin Herd) and Jeremiah (905 Raptors)’s G-League teams didn’t make the conference championships and the data has disappeared.... so sorry ‘bout that.

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)