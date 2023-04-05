You’ll Love this episode of Dive Cuts.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. The portal is HOPPING and wow, is there some talent. Matt and Sam get together to geek out at the transfer portal. Following that, we get a deep dive into Caleb Love. Will he come to Mizzou?! After, the guys discuss the importance of getting a big on the roster and finish out with what’s coming up.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 06:30: Welcome to Dive Cuts. WOW are we in the middle of portal season, or what?! Let’s jump right in.

06:30 - 12:15: So what might Missouri’s plan be? Who are they zeroing in on?

12:15 - 18:00: Mizzou’s recruiting update.

18:00 - 34:50: Caleb Love.

34:50 - 40:00: Mizzou needs a big!

40:00 - 47:05: Let’s talk about Sharp.

47:05 - 49:40: What else should we be looking for this week?

