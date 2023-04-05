REPORT: Jayla Kelly entering the transfer portal

After three years at the University of Missouri, Jayla Kelly has announced via Twitter that she will be transferring and using her two years of eligibility elsewhere.

Kelly struggled to get consistent minutes throughout her career but averaged 11.6 minutes per game this season, good for a career-high. Much of last season was spent behind former Tiger LaDazhia Williams, where she averaged just 5.5 minutes a game. Without another true center on the roster this season, Kelly doubled her playing time.

Starting several games this season for the first time in her career, the former four-star recruit had several standout performances. Against Tennessee and Wake Forest, in particular, she put up near double-double numbers, with 14 points and 9 rebounds in 26 minutes against the Lady Vols, and 9 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes against Wake. However, battling with injuries, foul trouble, and lack of production at times made it tough for Kelly to produce at a higher rate and find any sort of consistency.

Kelly’s minutes this season were a puzzling story, as some games she would play upwards of 15 minutes, and she’d go less than 5. It really was a toss-up on whether she would be on the court or not for extended periods of time, which left Mizzou fans (and the media) perplexed. What was the cause of the disappearing act? Kelly’s potential is there, however, and she proved it against the bigger, faster, talent-rich SEC at times.

Kelly averaged 3.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in her final season with Missouri, all career-bests for the now-former Tiger. It is unknown at this time where she will spend the next two years of her eligibility.