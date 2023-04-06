 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noah Carter announces his return to Mizzou next season

Mizzou Links for Thursday, April 6

By Sammy Stava
Guess who’s back? Back again.

Noah Carter is back. Tell a friend.

On Wednesday night, Mizzou Basketball held their end-of-season banquet at Mizzou Arena.

Desiree Reed-Francois is pictured above with the four seniors who have all exhausted their college eligibility— Tre Gomillion, Ben Sternberg, DeAndre Gholston, and D’Moi Hodge.

This is just Nick Honor being funny.

We officially know of one senior who is coming back and using their extra COVID year, Noah Carter — first reported by The Antlers, of course!

Noah Carter later confirmed it.

This season, Carter averaged 9.6 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game and had a season-high 28 points in the second game of the season against Penn. Carter certainly played his best basketball down the stretch when it mattered the most, scoring in double figures in seven out of Missouri’s final eight games of the season.

With another year under Dennis Gates’ system, an experienced player like Noah Carter will be a key piece as Mizzou looks for back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances — something the program hasn’t done since 2012-2013.

As Noah Carter would say himself.....”BIG DUBS!”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Developing news on Tamar Bates and Caleb Love from a Michigan insider:
  • Mizzou Football has officially announced Brandon Jones as their offensive line coach. Plenty of high praise from other coaches around the country as well.
  • From Mizzou Football: Uncut Diamonds Episode One with Coach Drinkwitz. A good watch here
  • Good stuff here from Haley Troup:
