Noah Carter announces his return to Mizzou next season

On Wednesday night, Mizzou Basketball held their end-of-season banquet at Mizzou Arena.

Great evening celebrating our @MizzouHoops team and seniors! Thank you Tigers Fans for joining us tonight and all season long.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/O4JusAggkj — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) April 6, 2023

Desiree Reed-Francois is pictured above with the four seniors who have all exhausted their college eligibility— Tre Gomillion, Ben Sternberg, DeAndre Gholston, and D’Moi Hodge.

This is just Nick Honor being funny.

This just in: Ben Sternberg returning for his 6th year per sources pic.twitter.com/EOWbzxyEPa — Nick Honor (@NickHonor3) April 5, 2023

We officially know of one senior who is coming back and using their extra COVID year, Noah Carter — first reported by The Antlers, of course!

Sources close to the situation(Noah Carter) state Noah Carter will be returning to Mizzou next year — The Antlers (@The_Antlers) April 6, 2023

Noah Carter later confirmed it.

Per sources can confirm this is true! Let’s run it back Mizzou Can’t wait for one last go around! @The_Antlers https://t.co/Gzp4Mh8Vut — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) April 6, 2023

This season, Carter averaged 9.6 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game and had a season-high 28 points in the second game of the season against Penn. Carter certainly played his best basketball down the stretch when it mattered the most, scoring in double figures in seven out of Missouri’s final eight games of the season.

With another year under Dennis Gates’ system, an experienced player like Noah Carter will be a key piece as Mizzou looks for back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances — something the program hasn’t done since 2012-2013.

As Noah Carter would say himself.....”BIG DUBS!”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

On MUTigers.com, Softball Set for Road Series at No. 12/11 LSU — with a schedule change for Thursday.

The Tigers trek to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a Thursday, Friday, Saturday series at No. 12/11 LSU (31-6, 4-5 SEC)!! #OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/EJKIzBWNXi — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 5, 2023

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Due to potential inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area Thursday evening, the series opener between #Mizzou and LSU has been moved up to 12 p.m., CT at Tiger Park. Thursday's game will now be streamed on SEC Network+.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Jhmknrdn2f — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 6, 2023

Developing news on Tamar Bates and Caleb Love from a Michigan insider:

IU transfer Tamar Bates will be primarily focusing on Kansas State and Missouri going forward.



Michigan was a spot I heard almost immediately following his entrance to the portal.



Since then, the Wolverines landed Nimari Burnett and are now heavily involved with Caleb Love. — Davis Moseley (@DavisMoseley) April 5, 2023

Mizzou Football has officially announced Brandon Jones as their offensive line coach. Plenty of high praise from other coaches around the country as well.

New OL Coach Brandon Jones coming to The Zou with High praise from some great football minds‼️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/3Sq4lZ46zx — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 5, 2023

All the way to the ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/36O95Mynax — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 5, 2023

From Mizzou Football: Uncut Diamonds Episode One with Coach Drinkwitz. A good watch here

Good stuff here from Haley Troup:

Super grateful to have had the opportunity to attend the Above the Rim Summit during Final Four weekend! It was a super fun and immersive experience that came at the right time as I transition into the next chapter of my journey. #NCAAATRS2023 pic.twitter.com/yYsiIYqKGX — Haley Troup (@haleytroup13) April 4, 2023