Missouri offensive lineman Bobby Lawrence enters the transfer portal

The St. Joseph product will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

By Parker Gillam
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 North Texas at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Missouri offensive lineman Bobby Lawrence announced that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Thursday.

The St. Joseph native played in 36 games over four seasons with the Tigers, mainly as a rotational piece on the line. Lawrence also appeared on the SEC All-Academic Honor Roll from 2019-21 and was on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2018. At 6-foot-9, 321 lbs, Lawrence has the size to step in and be a contributor at another Power Five program if he is able to become more consistent.

Bobby’s father Toby played football at Kansas State, so Manhattan may be in consideration for him in his final season of college ball.

