Missouri offensive lineman Bobby Lawrence enters the transfer portal

Missouri offensive lineman Bobby Lawrence announced that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Thursday.

After reflecting over my options for the past few months I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year left of eligibility. Thank you to my family and friends for all their support and I am looking forward to see where this takes me! pic.twitter.com/ZeZGbcXae0 — Bobby Lawrence (@Bobby_Lawrence_) April 6, 2023

The St. Joseph native played in 36 games over four seasons with the Tigers, mainly as a rotational piece on the line. Lawrence also appeared on the SEC All-Academic Honor Roll from 2019-21 and was on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2018. At 6-foot-9, 321 lbs, Lawrence has the size to step in and be a contributor at another Power Five program if he is able to become more consistent.

Bobby’s father Toby played football at Kansas State, so Manhattan may be in consideration for him in his final season of college ball.