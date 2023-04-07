Celebration time! Mizzou’s got a two-game win streak

We love a good come-from-behind win

I must confess, when I went to lunch on Thursday afternoon, I thought this may be a loss. I’m sorry. Jordan Weber was having trouble finding the strike zone, and the Bayou Bengals kept scoring runs. and despite not pitching too well herself, LSU starter Sydney Berzon is a good pitcher (1.71 ERA, 11-2, 84 K in 86IP). The black & gold was down 5-1 after four. But then something happened. I turned back on my computer and it was TIED. Was it me? Did me not watching the game for upwards of an hour cause this twist of fate? Who’s to say, but something important happened. They came back, and they took the lead. Recently, and far too often, these mostly inexperienced Tigers have struggled to close out close games.

NOT THIS TIME!!!

But before we get to the end, we should rewind to the beginning. I’m trying to be brief, but this game was action-packed. After a scoreless first inning, Jordan Weber ran into some trouble in the 2nd and loading the bases on a leadoff walk, a single, and a fielders choice. She then walked home two consecutive batters to make it 2-0 with no outs.

What happened next was... odd. With the bases still loaded, 1B Katie Chester stepped on the bag after initially dropping the ball, then fired home to get the runner, who was tagged out by the C Julia Crenshaw, who then fired to 2B and almost got that runner as she tried to extend the play. Really, it was just bad baserunning on behalf of the other team, who didn’t have to go home on that play, per the announcers, as the force was removed. It was odd, and Chester ended the threat with the last out at 1B. Coming out of that inning with just the two runs off the walks? WE WILL TAKE IT.

The good ole 3⃣-2⃣ Double Play, just like we drew ✏️ it up.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/RL2MKah563 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 6, 2023

Missouri responded with a run in the 4th after Chester led off with a walk. With Kayley Lenger on in her place as a PR, she advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch before taking 3B on a Chantice Phillips single. Maddie Gallagher’s RBI FC brought home Lenger, making it 2-1.

The (other) Tigers added to their lead in the 4th, plating three more runs (one attributed to Weber, and two to reliever Megan Schumacher) before Missouri responded with four of their own to tie the game in the top of the 5th.

Laird led off with a single to the pitcher and Honnold followed with a double to RF. Daly’s FC brought in Jenna before Alex came home on a passed ball and Kara went to 3B. Gallagher then walloped a two-run single down the LF line to tie the game 5-5. LSU’s starter, the aforementioned Berzon, made it through two outs in the 5th before being replaced by Ali Kilponen (9-4, 2.09 ERA). The normally terrific freshman’s line was not pretty: 5 R | 4 ER | 5 H | 5 BB | 6 K | 1 XBH | 109 pitches.

I was at lunch and away from my desk, and looks like I came back to check on things at a good time, huh? https://t.co/2BHh2HDK8v — Karen S (@karensteger) April 6, 2023

LSU retook the lead 6-5 in the bottom of the 5th as Schuey put two runners on with a single and walk before being relieved by little-used (but doing quite well, I must say) Emma Nichols. Nichols allowed one of those runners to score on a successful bunt, but ended the inning with a double play. Great work, Emma!

MADDIE GALLAGHER taking care of business on defense to wrap the fifth!!



#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/iNJFvCC9u5 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 6, 2023

In their next ABs, the Tigers (ours) answered again, adding three more runs in the 6th as Jenna reached on an error and then was brought home on a Crenshaw single to right to make it 6-6. Not to be undone, Daly hit an RBI single to give Missouri the lead, and a perfect double steal of 2B and HOME performed by Hannah McGivern (pinch-running for Daly) and Creshaw made it 8-6. I was excited, y’all.

SHE SINGLES!!! SCORING HONNOLD! IT'S 7-6!



AND THEN THEY EXECUTE A DOUBLE STEAL! McGivern, on base for Daly, swipes 2B and Crenshaw swipes home. — Karen S (@karensteger) April 6, 2023

Taylor Pannell came in to get the save in the 9th and was able to shut down the Tigers after an error and a bunt put runners at the corners, making things interesting terrifying. However, TP got the pinch hitter to ground out and that was the ballgame. Missouri won it 8-6 in another victory over a ranked team, their second in a row!

Emma Nichols got the W for Mizzou, while reliever Ali Klinopen took the L. Her line: 2.1 IP | 4 H | 3 R | 2 ER | 2 BB | 1 SO | 64 pitches

We simply love to see it.

THE STATS

Jenna Laird: 1-4 | 2 R | BB | SB

Alex Honnold: 2-2 | 2 R | 2B | 3 BB

Julia Crenshaw: 1-4 | R | RBI | 2 K | SB | 2 LOB

Kara Daly: 1-4 | R | 2 RBI | 2 K | 1 LOB

Chantice Phillips: 2-3 | R | BB | 2 SB

Maddie Gallagher: 1-3 | 3 RBI 1 BB | 2 LOB

Overall Hitting: 8 R | 9 H | 6 RBI | 2B | 7 BB | 7 K | 7 SB | 10 LOB | error | .300 BA | .273 RISP | .222 w/ 2 outs | .429 lead off

Jordan Weber: 3.1 IP | 3 H | 3 ER | 4 BB | 64 pitches

Megan Schumacher: 1 IP | 3 H | 3 ER | 2 BB | 3B | 32 pitches

Emma Nichols: 1.2 IP | WIN | 1 H | 1 BB | 1 WP | 19 pitches

Taylor Pannell: 1 IP | save | 1 H | 21 pitches

Overall Pitching: 8 H | 6 ER | 7 BB | WP | 3B | error | .296 OppBA | .250 w/ 2 outs | .286 RISP

NEXT UP: Weather pending, Mizzou (23-16, 3-10 SEC) will continue their series with LSU (31-7, 4-6 SEC) tonight at 6pm on SEC+, and wrap up the series on Saturday at 1pm, also on SEC+.

On to the Links!

[P.S. It’s my birthday. Unlike kristina, I don’t have a birthday every day of the year]

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Buckets are going to be earned at this year's event! Yet another former league DPOY is joining us this year, this time from @MizzouHoops. We're thrilled to announce two-way D'Moi Hodge (@Dmoi_VI) will be competing in the PIT! #PIT23 pic.twitter.com/lUkCavlSIq — P.I.T. (@PIT_Basketball) April 6, 2023

Thursday was a lovely day for a little hoopin’ at the Rec.

A #Mizzou Men’s basketball unofficial 5s run at the MizzouRec has drawn quite a crowd here.



Makes me think what it would be like to watch a game here when Brewer Fieldhouse hosted games prior to Hearnes opening in 1972. pic.twitter.com/wwddAv2Gh4 — Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 6, 2023

Memmmmmmmmoriessssssssssssssssssssssssss..... I’m not ready to watch these yet.

Had a great time celebrating our season and honoring those who helped contribute to our success!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dP0OTYQkUx — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 6, 2023

Big congrats to incoming Tiger, Curt Lewis! NJCAA Men’s Player of the Year!

#Mizzou commit. Saw this guy play in Hutch and he’s a bucket https://t.co/k6ocauN2xu — Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) April 6, 2023

Football

Joshua Manning brings home 2 in the long jump (24'2.25") and triple jump (47'6") pic.twitter.com/c3443P6A1I — LSHS Tigers T&F (@LSHSTigersTandF) April 7, 2023

Bye, Bobby. Bon voyage, big fella.

After reflecting over my options for the past few months I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year left of eligibility. Thank you to my family and friends for all their support and I am looking forward to see where this takes me! pic.twitter.com/ZeZGbcXae0 — Bobby Lawrence (@Bobby_Lawrence_) April 6, 2023

Competition.

Other Mizzou Sports

Thursday was National Student-Athlete Day! Let’s celebrate. With a video and some stats about the impact that fans have on the athletic community.

We are grateful for the impact they have on @Mizzou, our city, state and region.#NatlSADay x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/C2RYYeJgq6 — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 6, 2023

And this silly little Family Matters-style video from the SEC Leadership Council

Now that the Madness of March has settled, meet the @SEC Basketball Student-Athlete Leadership Council!



'SEC Matters'#NatlSADay x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/jF788ryRMV — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 6, 2023

Volleyball: Spring Volleyball under new coach Dawn Sullivan is underway, and the team is heading to Kansas City on Saturday to compete in the Big Spring Tournament Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri! Mizzou will face Northern Iowa, Wichita State, and Tulsa at the Tournament. More info at MUTigers.com

Spring Volleyball under new coach Dawn Sullivan is underway, and the team is heading to Kansas City on Saturday to compete in the Big Spring Tournament Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri! Mizzou will face Northern Iowa, Wichita State, and Tulsa at the Tournament. More info at MUTigers.com Track & Field: T&F will compete in its fifth meet of the 2023 outdoor season at the KT Woodman Classic Friday and Saturday in Wichita this weekend. 42 Tigers will compete! More info at MUTigers.com

T&F will compete in its fifth meet of the 2023 outdoor season at the KT Woodman Classic Friday and Saturday in Wichita this weekend. 42 Tigers will compete! More info at MUTigers.com Club Hockey: What a season for the black & gold

Mizzou nation, thank you so much for all of the support this season. Although this season ended short of a national championship, this season was still a huge success and would not have been possible without you all.



We will be back



Thank you and M-I-Z! pic.twitter.com/WeRYq2Cqfa — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) April 6, 2023

Gymnastics: The Tigers got some big news on Thursday as both Sienna Schreiber and Hollyn Patrick announced their returns for a fifth year.

Soccer: We’ve got an updated spring schedule! And Jessica Larson shares what makes her grateful for Mizzou.

Diamond Sports

Welp. That baseball game was just a kick in the ... nevermind. YOU GO TOE-TO-TOE WITH VANDY ONLY FOR THIS TO HAPPEN. As CBB robot Jon Rothstein would say, “just the epitome of brutality.”

Here’s the play that end the game in #Mizzou baseball’s upset bid of Vandy.

Tigers lost 7-6. Same two Friday at 6 pm

pic.twitter.com/Ej98pDkLoE — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) April 7, 2023

On the game:

LSU was 13-17 in SEC in 2021 - one and done in Hoover - made Super Regional.



Ole Miss last season? 14-16 in SEC - one and done in Hoover - won the College World Series.



Feels like this #Mizzou team is better than their record shows. 3-7 stings right now, but a lot left to play. https://t.co/KlmwbAo3tI — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) April 7, 2023

First SEC outing for freshman Logan Lunceford (@LoganLunceford) and I'm going to say it went pretty well



Lunceford recorded eight strikeouts (including six straight in the second and third) -- he gave up three runs on two hits through five innings pic.twitter.com/jqShKKxWJC — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) April 7, 2023

MU baseball looks to get back on track against No. 4 Vanderbilt (Ethan Burke, Missourian)

More highlights (before the loss, that is):

The first two #Mizzou runs of the day were credit to Luke Mann (@super_MANN11) ⤵️



Mann led off with a solo homer to start the game, plus drove in Wilsmeyer in the fifth to cut the lead to one! pic.twitter.com/b9eLAndLJk — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) April 7, 2023

