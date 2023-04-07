Missouri offensive lineman Luke Griffin enters the transfer portal

One day after Bobby Lawrence announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, Missouri redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Griffin added to the list with an announcement that he will also enter the portal:

Griffin appeared in 30 games for the Tigers during his three-year stay in Columbia and will have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman season. He started eight games at guard throughout his tenure, including six in 2021.

In 2019-20, Griffin was named to the SEC First-year Honor Roll and followed that up with a 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman is from Chatsworth, Georgia, and graduated from North Murray High School. He had previously committed to Georgia before flipping to Missouri, and other suitors included Kentucky and Appalachian State.

Another destination could be at Purdue, where former Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson departed to with former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

These departures come the addition of offensive line coach Brandon Jones earlier this week. Jones, a former Houston offensive line coach, is aiming to turn around an offensive line group that lacked toughness and discipline throughout the 2022 season.