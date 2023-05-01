Jesus (Carralero) arrives in Columbia

Do you believe in Jesus?

Are you ready for a season’s worth of Jesus jokes? That’s how this works right?

On Sunday afternoon, Dennis Gates and Mizzou Basketball hinted at the impending commitment of a talented hoops player, who turned out to be Jesus Carralero, a big man from Campbell University whose past few years have been someone checkered (by injuries.)

Film on Mizzou's newest addition, Jesus Carralero.



Interesting statistical profile. Missed most of the 2022-2023 season.



In 2021-22

21.2 D-Reb %

32.1 ast %

3.7 blk %

2.7 steal %



All are robust figures.pic.twitter.com/C0aZyOeCVt — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) April 30, 2023

It looks like when he stays on the floor, he’ll be a real asset for this team, especially down low. However, we have more instant analysis in case you missed it!

Carralero only played in five games last season for Campbell. So, toss that sample.



As junior, he averaged 9.3/5.7/3.9 in 26 minutes per game. Finished with a minus-5 net rating, and the Camels saw their net rating dip by 4.8 points/possession with him on the floor. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 30, 2023

Again, the statistics are what they are for a kid who has missed a significantly large chunk of his young career. Carralero’s season at Campbell last year might have been cut short due to injury, but he was impressive in the five games he did play.

In five games, Carralero made at least one 3-pointer, scored in double figures in three of those five games and had his best game against NC State. showing he can compete with Power 5 competition. In Campbell’s 73-67 loss to the Wolfpack, Carralero scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists in 31 minutes of play.

Be sure to check back more this week to get information on Carralero’s arrival in Columbia and how he fits the team. And peruse the transfer rankings for more fun tids and bits such as this.

Perused @EvanMiya’s transfer rankings to see where new #Mizzou commit Jesus Carralero sits. And I discovered the universe loves little jokes. pic.twitter.com/Q96gsRgLNh — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) May 1, 2023

Only Isaiah McGuire heard his name called of the Mizzou NFL Draft hopefuls, but a few former Tigers will get an undrafted shot at impressing teams. Fellow DE starter DJ Coleman is earning a chance with the Jags...

While former captain Martez Manuel is headed just 90 minutes west to try and earn a spot with the Super Bowl champs.