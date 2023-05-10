Combo of Krings’ gem & 2-out offense = MOVING ON

One Down. Four To Go.

This is Mizzou’s new hashtag, which started over the weekend after the (surprising) series victory over then-no. 12 Arkansas.

Krings said they will attack no matter who they're playing. Thinking about last year, they said being here before helps them remain relaxed.



The momentum from walking off two games has given them the belief they can win. "Every single inning is 0-0."

The Missouri Tigers (now 34-23, 8-17) came into the SEC Tourney as the last seed but the best defensive team against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (now 28-25, 7-18), the worst defensive team. And the Bulldogs’ defensive liabilities wholeheartedly contributed to the Tigers’ early lead on Tuesday evening in Fayetteville with Mizzou ace Laurin Krings facing off against MS State freshman Reis Beuerlein.

In the top of the second, after Payton Jackson reached base on a 2B fielding error, CoMo native Maddie Snider launched a two-out triple to right center, easily scoring PJ to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Coach has been particularly happy with Snider’s performance as of late, reminding us in the postgame that she wasn’t in the lineup for almost a month, and came back this last week or so with a vengeance.

“She hasn’t missed a beat and she’s come through really clutch in the last week. And that’s what we need. We need production. At the bottom of the lineup to be able to set it up for the top of our lineup,” Coach said.

MADDIE SNIDER!!



MADDIE SNIDER!! Snider smashes a triple to right center and the Tigers strike first in Fayetteville!!

After unproductive innings for both teams in the third— Specs did have a nasty strikeout (her first) that inning, in the fourth, Mississippi State tied it up 1-1 on a solo shot to LF that stayed just inside the foul pole.

Just a half inning later, Mizzou retook the lead 2-1 after a two-out double by Alex Honnold — it appeared to be a HR — brought in Jenna Laird, who was aboard with a single that she took 2B on.

In the postgame, when asked about the HR-ish double, Anderson made clear that if she had had any challenges left, she would have been using one. When asked if the ball went out, Honnold, a woman of few words, said, “Yeah” before adding (with prompting) that in her previous two ABs, the pitches were pretty much outside, so she was looking for a pitch that she could drive and wade a little bit more deep into the count. Mission accomplished, Al Pal.

Dalythen hit a single right after that to put runners at the corners for Julia Crenshaw, but Honnold was thrown out at the plate trying to be crafty, thus ending the threat before her AB got started. After another stellar Specs 1-2-3 inning which featured a great diving play back to the bag for Riley Frizell, the Tigers threatened again. In the 6th, with new pitcher Josey Marron (another freshman, and their strikeout leader) in the circle, THE FRIZ smoked a double into the left side gap, and Kaylee Lenger, aboard as a PR for Riley, advanced to 3B on a Crenshaw groundout, but she remained 60 feet from home.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Krings walked her first batter of the game, but the MSU runner only got as far as 2B after a massive 3rd K for Specs on a drop ball that went almost into the dirt and an easy play for the third out.

With just three outs left to advance, the Tigers attacked — AGAIN with two outs!!! — as Jenna singled up the middle and Alex was hit by a pitch. With two on and two out, Kara ice-in-her-[expletive redacted]-veins Daly worked a beautiful AB, with a bunch of great cuts before smoking a ball down the LF line to give the Tigers additional cushion and make it 3-1.

KARA DALY DOUBLE ALERT



KARA DALY DOUBLE ALERT Daly with her 13th of the season to increase the Tigers edge to 3-1!!

Missouri clearly didn’t need any cushion though, not with Killer Krings and the conference’s top defense in the circle to close it out:

B7: Krings back out to close this one out.

Out 1: A flyout to CF. Alex barely moves.

Out 2: Groundout to Jenna.

Out 3: Frizell makes the play.



WINNNNNNNNNNNNNERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR



Mizzou 3 | Mississippi State 1

Alabama and Montana Fouts (they've beaten her before) await. 4pm.

In the postgame, Coach got real with us. “The game doesn’t care what seed we are,” she said. “We’re just here to play ball and compete and fight like crazy and play as long as we possibly can.” She continued. “I think the most impressive thing is all three runs we score were with two out and that just shows you the fight this team has.”

As well as the two-out production, Krings was no question the star of the show. “Krings had an unbelievable outing,” Coach Anderson said. “Only gave up two hits, and one of them was really the only pitch that got away from her. She really dominated both sides of the plate and kept them off balance.”

I asked if it crossed her mind to bring in her closer, Taylor Pannell, and Larissa pretty succinctly said no. “Krings is the veteran and I wanted her to finish her game and she only had given up two hits.” She added, “If I see that the opposing team is starting to make adjustments and starting to hit her hard, then I’m going to make a change, but they weren’t and they weren’t squaring up a lot of balls. So I’m going to continue to ride whatever pitcher I have in the circle.”

The Stats

Jenna Laird: 2-4 | 2 R | 1 LOB

Alex Honnold: 1-3 | RBI | double | HBP | CS

Kara Daly: 2-3 | RBI | double | BB | SB

Riley Frizell: 1-3 | double | K | 2 LOB

Maddie Snider: 1-3 | RBI | triple | BB

Laurin Krings: 7IP | CG | 2 H | 1 ER | BB | 3 K | 2 XBH | 24 BF | 102 pitches

Overall Hitting Stats: 3 R | 7 H | 3 RBI | 4 XBH | 2 BB | 4 K (2 looking) | HBP | 6 LOB | 1 SB | 1 CS | .250 BA | .462 w/ 2 outs | .375 RISP

Overall Pitching Stats: 2 H | 1 ER | BB | 3 K | 2B | HR | .087 OppBA | .125 w/ 2 outs | .286 leadoff

On to the Links! M-I-Z! BEAT MONTANA (Fouts)!

"We wanna keep the club open."



"We wanna keep the club open." Just vibes for Mizzou softball

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

KOBE News:

#Mizzou’s Kobe Brown will participate in the NBA Combine https://t.co/iorGjTNQbk — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) May 9, 2023

Kobe Brown has teams' attention. Think he's solidly in the mid-2nd round with room to rise next week.



Execs heard the noise about Grant Nelson but don't think most have seen him live more than once if at all. There will be lot of interest in seeing him scrimmage. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 10, 2023

FWIW, since Twitter is buzzin about Kobe Brown: All of the NBA folks I know think he's sticking in this draft, because teams like him (I mean, a 6-8 forward who is a connector and shoots 45% from 3, of course they do!) and he can be a top-45 pick and get a guaranteed deal. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 9, 2023

Show Me NIL News

Well, color me intrigued. Missouri— absolutely awful on so much legislation, but grrrrrrreat for NIL, apparently... go figure.

Some things shaking on NIL front in Jeff City:



1. Coaches may discuss NIL directly with recruits

2. Recruits may earn NIL once they sign NLI

3. NCAA/SEC may not penalize recruits/school for doing so

4. Player may use school's logo in NIL

5. Deal details are protected by FERPA — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) May 9, 2023

This also puts in statute protection for student athletes saying as long as he or she is following state statute, the governing athletic conference (like the SEC) and NCAA cannot interfere. The language also allows athletes to use logos in their deals/ads. #moleg — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) May 9, 2023

Anyone who is anyone was on hand in Jeff.

Thanks @KurtisGregory51 for the work you & our lawmakers continue to do! https://t.co/tr4k2RsJsu — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) May 9, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

WRESTLING: Great pickup for Tiger Style

New @MizzouWrestling commit junior Jake Stoffel, who recently won a Wisconsin state title at 152. #108 on @MatScouts1 2024 Big Board and #10 junior on @WI_wrestle. pic.twitter.com/eCwOy5G01X — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) May 9, 2023

GYMNASTICS: Hellooooooooooooooo, Beam Queens again! Mizzou lost Casey Jo McPherson to Pitt in the offseason and gained a fabulous replacement, per MUTigers.com.

“We are thrilled to have Lacey join our coaching staff,” Welker said. “Lacey comes to us after leading the beam team at ASU to a top-20 finish. Our entire team and staff were so impressed with her positive energy and ability to connect immediately. Lacey will immediately impact the University of Missouri Gymnastics program to compete for a spot at the NCAA Championships” In 2023, Arizona State had a record-breaking campaign, finishing 15th in the country. The Gym Devils went on to upset then-No. 4 Utah, set a program-record road score in a win over Washington and deal then-No. 11 Oregon State its first loss of the season. Rubin primarily coached the beam squad, which ended the season ranked No.19 in the nation, with a season-high of 49.475 set at regionals.

Join us in welcoming Lacey Rubin to the Mizzou Family!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KPxSYiY5rY — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) May 9, 2023

The #D1Softball Player of the Week: Kara Daly, Missouri



The sophomore hit back-to-back walk-off home runs in the final two games against Arkansas to lead the Tigers to the series win.@MizzouSoftball x @karadaly09



Powered by @MizunoFPitchNA



https://t.co/6DAEWhjRz9 pic.twitter.com/K47YN50Vv3 — D1Softball (@D1Softball) May 9, 2023

BASEBALL: Mizzou softball, baseball teams face pivotal week as SEC postseasons loom (Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Mizzou softball, baseball teams face pivotal week as SEC postseasons loom (Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch) It’s Senior Week for Mizzou Baseball!

Good points, Matt & Sammy.

And if non-conference and midweek games don’t actually matter, then why play them during the season? https://t.co/QjkEAkE25t — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) May 9, 2023

Former Tiger Corner

Booker, Durant both score 36, MPJ picks up double-double as Suns even series with Nuggets (Ralph Brandt, Associated Press)

Michael Porter, Jr. stats in Western Conference Semifinals:

Game 3 (Denver 114 - Suns 121): 37 min | 21 pts on 7-14 FG (6-10 3PT) | 12 REB (11 def) | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 1 PF | +3 Game 4 (Denver 124 - Suns 129): 39 min | 11pts on 4-13 FG (2-9 3PT) | 10 REB (9 def) | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 5 PF | +0 Game 5 (Denver 118 - Suns 102): 28 min | 19pts on 7-11 FG (5-8 3PT) | 8 D-REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 2 PF | +24

Four deep buckets in Q1 for MPJ https://t.co/NLMp4H9XJf pic.twitter.com/EShKy9zENn — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 10, 2023

UP NEXT: Game 6 on 5/11 at 9pm on ESPN; Game 7 (if needed) on 5/14 TBD

Draft snub fuels former Mizzou safety Martez Manuel during KC Chiefs’ rookie minicamp (Blair Kerkhoff, KC Star)

EXPAND THE W, Y’ALL. Sorry, LDW :(

Best wishes to Arden Walker, who announced his commitment to Colorado. He’s from the state and a Buffs legacy, so no surprise here.

BREAKING: Former Missouri EDGE Arden Walker tells me he has Committed to Colorado!



The 6’3 255 EDGE will have 3 years of eligibility remaining.



“Especially being from Colorado and also being a legacy buff, I’ve seen the ups and downs of the program. I believe this is a shift.”… pic.twitter.com/HUYfuENBOc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2023

Best wishes to Anton Brookshire, who joins the team that another former Tiger, Sean Durugordon, just left. Welcome to Austin Peay, AB!

Another former Tiger on to his third home. Makes some sense. Gipson was in Springfield on the Missouri State staff when Brookshire was coming up at Kickapoo. https://t.co/9cPe9MsbRH — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) May 9, 2023

Best wishes to Jayla Kelly, who joins the UCF Knights after three years at Mizzou. Go be great, JK. Read Parker’s story at the Missourian.

