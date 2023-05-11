 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Softball Eliminated at SEC Tournament With 7-2 Loss to Alabama

Mizzou Links for Thursday, May 11

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Softball eliminated in Fayetteville.

Mizzou Softball hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since 2006, but that maybe in question after Larissa Anderson’s Tigers were eliminated at the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville with a 7-2 loss to No. 5 seed Alabama on Wednesday night.

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 34-24 overall with a D1 Softball RPI in the Top 40s – so they still resemble a quality club with certainly chance of making a regional. With a non-conference record of 26-6 and the only SEC team that finished undefeated in midweek games – there are still some positive credentials on that resume. ($$) According to D1Softball’s latest projection — Missouri is listed as a No. 3 seed in the Norman Regional.

The Tigers will learn their postseason fate on Selection Sunday as the Selection Show airs at 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2. Stay tuned for that.

In other news, Mizzou Hoops transfer target Jimmy Bell Jr. has announced his commitment to Mississippi State fresh off of his visit to Starkville — so Missouri’s pursuit of a big man continues as the transfer portal closes soon. Not ideal.

And Mizzou Basketball makes it official — as Kobe Brown has been invited to the NBA Draft Combine May 15-21 in Chicago. Read more info on MUTigers.com.

There have been reported rumors about Brown entering the transfer portal — but here’s what Sam Snelling had to say about that:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Wrestling commitment:
  • Congrats to Gary Pinkel and Tony Temple — who will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame
  • The latest edition of The Sternberg Scoop!
  • Cool video from Mizzou Hockey:
  • Unfortunate news for the former Mizzou Tiger as the Chiefs waived Martez Manuel
  • D’Moi Hodge had a reported workout with the Blazers:
  • Mizzou Baseball’s Senior Spotlight features pitcher Zach Franklin and Jacob Hasty
  • Hear from Mizzou Men’s Golf Coach Mark Hankins on the upcoming NCAA Tournament:
  • Bat signal for the soccer program? Stay tuned!

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...