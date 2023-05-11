Mizzou Softball Eliminated at SEC Tournament With 7-2 Loss to Alabama

Softball eliminated in Fayetteville.

Mizzou Softball hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since 2006, but that maybe in question after Larissa Anderson’s Tigers were eliminated at the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville with a 7-2 loss to No. 5 seed Alabama on Wednesday night.

That's a final from Bogle Park. pic.twitter.com/xOkPApAYbb — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 11, 2023

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 34-24 overall with a D1 Softball RPI in the Top 40s – so they still resemble a quality club with certainly chance of making a regional. With a non-conference record of 26-6 and the only SEC team that finished undefeated in midweek games – there are still some positive credentials on that resume. ($$) According to D1Softball’s latest projection — Missouri is listed as a No. 3 seed in the Norman Regional.

The Tigers will learn their postseason fate on Selection Sunday as the Selection Show airs at 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2. Stay tuned for that.

In other news, Mizzou Hoops transfer target Jimmy Bell Jr. has announced his commitment to Mississippi State fresh off of his visit to Starkville — so Missouri’s pursuit of a big man continues as the transfer portal closes soon. Not ideal.

NEWS: West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell tells me he’s committed to Mississippi State.



Story: https://t.co/xPblbIAvdZ pic.twitter.com/0kIRYEAnQ1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 10, 2023

And Mizzou Basketball makes it official — as Kobe Brown has been invited to the NBA Draft Combine May 15-21 in Chicago. Read more info on MUTigers.com.

There have been reported rumors about Brown entering the transfer portal — but here’s what Sam Snelling had to say about that:

Don't be surprised if Kobe enters. The portal allows for a better understanding of negotiations.



But I still put the odds of where he plays next year like this:



1. NBA

2. Mizzou

3. Somewhere else.



. https://t.co/EGZUcZUd2K — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) May 10, 2023

Mizzou Wrestling commitment:

Another one for @MizzouWrestling 2024 class. Three-time Oklahoma state champ Gage Walker, #64 on @MatScouts1 Big Board and #12 at 126 nationally. pic.twitter.com/jQAHLh9JbM — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) May 10, 2023

Congrats to Gary Pinkel and Tony Temple — who will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame

Reminder that Mizzou's Gary Pinkel & Tony Temple will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame at noon tomorrow at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Each inductee will receive a personalized bronze statue. The ceremony will be livestreamed here https://t.co/N5eeRYYbRL — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 10, 2023

The latest edition of The Sternberg Scoop!

.@souljabenny ❤️ @Mizzou



The Sternberg Scoop is back and this time, we take a walk around campus to find our favorite memories of the year!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/WLPnfTlHar — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) May 10, 2023

Cool video from Mizzou Hockey:

MIZ HOCKEY BOSTON MINI SERIES EPISODE 1:



Follow along our historic run in Boston, MA competing in the 2023 ACHA National Championship Tournament.



V/C : @AbbyKimb pic.twitter.com/YvSXPqCBAi — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) May 10, 2023

Unfortunate news for the former Mizzou Tiger as the Chiefs waived Martez Manuel

#Chiefs waived Martez Manuel — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 10, 2023

D’Moi Hodge had a reported workout with the Blazers:

The Blazers just released the list of players they’re working out today at their first predraft workout. They are:



Trey Alexander (Creighton)

D’Moi Hodge (Missouri)

Jordan Miller (Miami)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Ben Sheppard (Belmont) — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 10, 2023

Mizzou Baseball’s Senior Spotlight features pitcher Zach Franklin and Jacob Hasty

Hear from Mizzou Men’s Golf Coach Mark Hankins on the upcoming NCAA Tournament:

Today I talked to #Mizzou men's golf coach Mark Hankins and his team before they head to the NCAA regional round in Morgan Hill, California.



"We're in the field now.. we have to play well to move on" - Hankins

@MizzouMensGolf @marklhankins pic.twitter.com/kcdUjP4yRr — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) May 10, 2023

Bat signal for the soccer program? Stay tuned!

What an awesome day! There’s a new Tiger coming to CoMo!!! #MIZ #TakeTheStairs pic.twitter.com/Ep7hn8m5pH — Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) May 10, 2023

Mizzou Track and Field heads to Baton Rouge for the SEC Outdoor Championships. Read it at MUTigers.com.

Bayou bound ️ pic.twitter.com/Vnz9emwm39 — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) May 10, 2023