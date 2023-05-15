REPORT: Mizzou WBB guard Smith has entered the transfer portal

Per multiple reports, Missouri WBB junior guard Sara-Rose Smith has entered the transfer portal. The Aussie is coming off a career year, averaging 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while playing more than double the minutes of her sophomore season. In fact, we awarded her the Most Improved Player in our Rock M postseason recap just last month, detailing how she stepped up BIG TIME in the wake of La’Dazhia Williams’ and Aijha Blackwell’s departures.

This one is, frankly, a stunner. While it was thought the Tigers may have added some much-needed depth in the post with the recent addition of UMass transfer Angelique Ngalakulondi, it now appears that Angie is a replacement for the departing Smith. Not ideal.

Smith finishes her Tiger career with averages of 13.9 PGG and 4 RPG to go with a 42.6 FG% and 73.8 FT%. She accumulated 35 career steals (25 this past season).

The Tigers now have four open scholarships.