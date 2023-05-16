Is Mizzou’s search for another big man over?

Need Big Man, will pay in NIL deals

Yesterday’s Transfer Tracker update contained some sobering words for those of us who have long awaited Mizzou’s sealing a big man commitment...

The board is empty.

The beginning of portal season offered a ton of promise for the Tigers. They bolstered their back court depth by adding John Tonje, Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill, supplementing their post presence by adding skilled big Jesus Carralero from Campbell.

But that elusive search for a star big? It continues on and may well do so into the summer. Mizzou went full bore after Kadin Shedrick, and it appears to have bitten them as many of their second choices committed elsewhere. Meanwhile, Kobe Brown appears ready to jump to the draft — or do something even worse — leaving Mizzou with a serious dearth of options down low.

Will Dennis Gates commit to going even smaller and less reboundy next season? They’ve got plenty of size and strength on the outside, but that can only take you so far if you’re going to punt on rebounds altogether. Or maybe there will be plenty of minutes for the freshman bigs and Aidan Shaw? We’ll see how the staff continues to build

Speaking of Caleb Grill, Calum McAndrew wrote a nice profile of the Iowa State transfer, who’s hoping to revamp his career after a troubled season at Iowa State that saw him removed from the roster altogether. Check it out to learn more about one of our newest Tigers. You can also read Chris Kwiecinski’s piece on Anthony Robinson II, who will be fighting for minutes in the deep guard pool on next season’s roster.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Isaiah McGuire is going to get some good tutelage under the watchful eyes of Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith, and he’s pumped about it.

The weekend offered a much-needed boost to the morale of Mizzou Baseball fans, and Monday brought some extra good news.

D1 Baseball also decided to conduct a thorough investigation of Mizzou’s dominant weekend sweep on their site.

What would you do if I told a Mizzou Tiger was currently in the lead at the NCAA Tournament for men’s golf? Well think of an answer really quick, because it’s happening now!

Alfons Bondesson finishes off an opening round 67 for the individual lead after the first round of the NCAA Tournament!#MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/8EMINqJXUM — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) May 15, 2023

Mizzou Gymnastics padded their roster through the transfer portal on Monday, grabbing a bars specialist from LIU.