Mizzou Baseball back on bubble in some projections heading into Auburn series

It’s GAME DAY for the Missouri Tigers Baseball team who begin a pivotal series on the road at Auburn later tonight — not only for their SEC Tournament hopes, but perhaps their (slim) NCAA Tournament at-large hopes as well.

After losing 16 out of their last 18 SEC games, Mizzou Baseball went on a tear in their final home stand of the season — winning six out of their last seven games.

At 10-17 in conference play, Mizzou is now 11th place in the SEC standings with a tiebreaker advantage over Georgia. However, their spot in Hoover hasn’t officially been clinched yet — as the Tigers need one more win or a Mississippi State loss to Texas A&M.

Missouri’s latest success has put them “on the bubble” in some of the latest projections around college baseball. While they’re not currently ‘IN’ the Field of 64 in any of them — the Tigers are certainly well within striking distance.

I mentioned on Twitter on Tuesday that 11Point7 has Mizzou as the “4th team out” in their latest projections.

Yesterday, Baseball America released their latest projected Field of 64 — and Mizzou shows up among the “Next Four Out” group of teams, according to Teddy Cahill.

This week's projected Field of 64 https://t.co/gr5qEiI2Mn — Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) May 17, 2023

Meanwhile, D1Baseball still doesn’t love the Tigers — as Missouri is nowhere to be found in these latest projections.

WEEK 14 FIELD OF 64



The latest D1Baseball postseason projections are out with two new Top 16 hosts to go with one change in the top eight. Come check out the latest changes.



@DeMarini https://t.co/Ca51GHt3ar — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 17, 2023

Regardless, Missouri is going to have to at least win two out of three against Auburn this weekend — and for a team that is only 1-11 in conference play on the road — that may seem like a daunting task for the Tigers. But, with the way this team is playing right now, who knows what Mizzou will have in store?

Believe it or not, Missouri has had Auburn’s number since joining the SEC — according to Matt Michaels with his thoughts on the upcoming series.

Some thoughts on #Mizzou Baseball's big series at Auburn, which starts tomorrow:



MU has a 13-7 record vs. Auburn (officially 11-7 after two wins were vacated from 2016)



MU has a 7-3 record playing *at Auburn* and 1-0 at neutral sites (1996)



16 of the 20 games were w/in 3 runs — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) May 17, 2023

Add in the Plainsman Park dimensions (315 in LF with a "Green Monster", 385 to CF, a deeper LC gap - arguably cozier than Taylor Stadium, though) and this could be a whale of an offensive series.



Should be lots of fun, so follow along! — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) May 17, 2023

According to MUTigers.com, Chandler Murphy (tonight), Javyn Pimental (Friday), and Logan Lunceford (Saturday) are the probable starting pitchers for this series.

Full preview on this series coming from Kortay Vincent later today.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Mizzou Women’s Basketball has announced the hiring of Julia Ford — the special assistant to the head coach. More on MUTigers.com. They also announced the hiring of assistant coach Preston Beverly.

Mizzou Baseball’s Hank Zeisler was named to the SEC Baseball Community Service Team

Mizzou Men’s Golf finishes in 7th place at their NCAA Regional — their best since 2014. More on MUTigers.com.

Mizzou finishes season strong at NCAA Regional

▪️ Seventh as a team – MU's best since 2014

▪️ Charlie Crockett fourth overall – sixth-best finish by a Tiger at NCAA Regional

▪️ Alfons Bondesson places 11th – matching best finish by Mizzou freshman



https://t.co/521oPjzK9a pic.twitter.com/8G2JSlMYYG — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) May 17, 2023

From Inside TBT: Jontay Porter discusses his freshman season at Mizzou. Good stuff here:

Jontay Porter talked about the highs and lows of his freshman season at @mizzouhoops



Remember when MPJ made his return in the SEC Tournament?@JontayPorter will rep Mizzou again with @showmesquadtbt in @thetournament!



- Presented by @ChippGolfCo



https://t.co/FGodkVeKAc pic.twitter.com/8XeNbOkkEA — Inside TBT (@InsideTbt) May 17, 2023

From the Phoenix Mercury — cool stuff from Sophie Cunningham

The ombre fabric and storytelling piece is attached together with criss-cross lace and grommets - the - . Sophie’s drawstring gym shorts were inspired by her signature cuff roll of her game shorts. The good times roll as her spice, humor and joy emanates through the… pic.twitter.com/TKGCV9dZpS — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 17, 2023

Potential Mizzou Football staff news from Matt Zenitz:

Missouri is targeting veteran college athletics administrator Marcy Girton for a senior associate AD role that would include her working closely with the Tigers’ football team, sources tell @on3sports.



Girton has previously worked at schools such as Auburn, Texas A&M and South… — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 17, 2023

SEC MIKE!

Not sure why some count South Carolina and Arkansas as automatic losses for Mizzou.



Drinkwitz has never lost to the Gamecocks, Mizzou has beaten South Carolina four seasons in a row.



Missouri is 6-1 vs. Arkansas last seven seasons. https://t.co/Osv9llx0pd — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) May 17, 2023

From Dru Smith’s Instagram: Year 2 in the NBA now in the books.

In the Norman Region preview, D1 Softball has a good read on Mizzou’s Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold ($$)

Paced by Jenna Laird (30 SB) and the sensational five-tool Alex Honnold (20 SB), but with three more players in double digits, Missouri can use the running game to torment opponents.@MizzouSoftball x @alex_honnold22



https://t.co/Eflu72dJfF pic.twitter.com/L3wFQWfgfn — D1Softball (@D1Softball) May 17, 2023

Extra Innings Softball on Mizzou freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison:

Missouri freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison had great potential early on, but has had to deal with the tragic loss of her father who was also her "coach & No. 1 fan."https://t.co/9eezz0xtbh pic.twitter.com/UmOLr9g5cs — ExtraInningSoftball (@ExtraInningSB) May 17, 2023

Important Kobe Brown information from Matt Harris:

The landscape for Kobe Brown.



Per Sportrac's database, here are the contract details for players selected between 30th and 45th in the 2022 draft. Nine of 15 inked guaranteed deals. Two are stash players abroad. Three inked 2-ways, and McGowans converted to a full deal. pic.twitter.com/sa9BMiiuQn — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) May 17, 2023

Mizzou Softball on their way to Norman!

Norman, Oklahoma, here we come



Huge THANKS to our Tiger family for the amazing send-off!!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/5WJjirOOL8 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 17, 2023

Kobe Brown is locked in on the NBA Draft (instead of the transfer portal)

#Mizzou fans.. Kobe Brown is “locked in” on the NBA Draft ⤵️ https://t.co/VHn8N9XJS3 — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) May 17, 2023

Congrats to Mizzou Track and Field in the classroom! And Mizzou Soccer has recorded a program record 3.794 GPA!

Class is in session pic.twitter.com/I7mBNeWmj1 — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) May 17, 2023