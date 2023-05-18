 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Baseball back on bubble in some projections heading into Auburn series

Mizzou Links for Thursday, May 18

By Sammy Stava
Time for MIZ to C2E.

It’s GAME DAY for the Missouri Tigers Baseball team who begin a pivotal series on the road at Auburn later tonight — not only for their SEC Tournament hopes, but perhaps their (slim) NCAA Tournament at-large hopes as well.

After losing 16 out of their last 18 SEC games, Mizzou Baseball went on a tear in their final home stand of the season — winning six out of their last seven games.

At 10-17 in conference play, Mizzou is now 11th place in the SEC standings with a tiebreaker advantage over Georgia. However, their spot in Hoover hasn’t officially been clinched yet — as the Tigers need one more win or a Mississippi State loss to Texas A&M.

Missouri’s latest success has put them “on the bubble” in some of the latest projections around college baseball. While they’re not currently ‘IN’ the Field of 64 in any of them — the Tigers are certainly well within striking distance.

I mentioned on Twitter on Tuesday that 11Point7 has Mizzou as the “4th team out” in their latest projections.

Yesterday, Baseball America released their latest projected Field of 64 — and Mizzou shows up among the “Next Four Out” group of teams, according to Teddy Cahill.

Meanwhile, D1Baseball still doesn’t love the Tigers — as Missouri is nowhere to be found in these latest projections.

Regardless, Missouri is going to have to at least win two out of three against Auburn this weekend — and for a team that is only 1-11 in conference play on the road — that may seem like a daunting task for the Tigers. But, with the way this team is playing right now, who knows what Mizzou will have in store?

Believe it or not, Missouri has had Auburn’s number since joining the SEC — according to Matt Michaels with his thoughts on the upcoming series.

According to MUTigers.com, Chandler Murphy (tonight), Javyn Pimental (Friday), and Logan Lunceford (Saturday) are the probable starting pitchers for this series.

Full preview on this series coming from Kortay Vincent later today.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Mizzou Baseball’s Hank Zeisler was named to the SEC Baseball Community Service Team
  • Mizzou Men’s Golf finishes in 7th place at their NCAA Regional — their best since 2014. More on MUTigers.com.
  • From Inside TBT: Jontay Porter discusses his freshman season at Mizzou. Good stuff here:
  • From the Phoenix Mercury — cool stuff from Sophie Cunningham
  • Potential Mizzou Football staff news from Matt Zenitz:
  • SEC MIKE!
  • From Dru Smith’s Instagram: Year 2 in the NBA now in the books.
  • In the Norman Region preview, D1 Softball has a good read on Mizzou’s Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold ($$)
  • Extra Innings Softball on Mizzou freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison:
  • Important Kobe Brown information from Matt Harris:
  • Mizzou Softball on their way to Norman!
  • Kobe Brown is locked in on the NBA Draft (instead of the transfer portal)
  • Congrats to Mizzou Track and Field in the classroom! And Mizzou Soccer has recorded a program record 3.794 GPA!

