Tiger Style Wrestling Recruiting Round-Up

How does the current Mizzou Wrestling recruiting class stack up for the future? Let’s take a look.

By Matthew Smith
@MizzouWrestling on Twitter

Head Coach Brian Smith and Co. have been hot on the recruiting trail landing high-profile recruits to compete inside the Tiger Style walls. FloWrestling currently has the Tigers sitting with the #5 overall class for 2024. I’m taking a look at how these wrestlers have fared throughout their young wrestling careers and where they sit inside MatScout and FloWrestling ranks.

Gage Walker (C/O: 2024) - Bixby, Oklahoma - Projected 133lbs

  • MatScout Rank: #64 Overall (3 Star)
  • 42-3, 2023 OSSHSA State Champ #126
  • 55-2, 2022 OSSHSA State Champ #120
  • 17-1, 2021 OSSHSA State Champ #106

Jake Stoffel (C/O: 2024) - Appleton, Wisconsin - Projected 174lbs

  • MatScout Rank: #108 Overall (2 Star)
  • Attends Askren Wrestling Academy
  • 44-1, 2023 WIAA State Champ #152
  • 43-3, 2022 WIAA State 3rd Place #132

Aeoden Sinclair (C/O: 2024) - Milton, Wisconsin - Projected: 197lbs

  • MatScout Rank: 9 Overall (5 Star)
  • FloWrestling Rank: #3 at 195lbs - #26 Overall
  • Attends Askren Wrestling Academy
  • 45-0, 2023 WIAA State Champ #220
  • 48-1, 2022 WIAA State Champ #170
  • 14-3, 2021 WIAA State 3rd Place #152

Mack Mauger (C/O: 2024) - Blackfoot, Idaho - Projected 125lbs

  • MatScout Rank: #67 Overall (3 Star)
  • FloWrestling Rank: #8 at 113 lbs - #37 Overall
  • 42-4, 2023 Idaho HS State Champ #120
  • 36-0, 2022 Idaho HS State Champ #106
  • 39-1, 2021 Idaho HS State Champ #98

Jerrett Stoner (C/O: 2024) - Rockwall, Texas - Projected 184/197lbs

  • 43-4, 2023 UIL Boys State Champ #190
  • 51-10, 2022 UIL Boys State 3rd Place #182

Drew Stanfield - Lees Summit, Missouri - Projected 125/133lbs

  • 48-2, MSHSAA State Champ #132

