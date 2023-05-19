Tiger Style Wrestling Recruiting Round-Up

Head Coach Brian Smith and Co. have been hot on the recruiting trail landing high-profile recruits to compete inside the Tiger Style walls. FloWrestling currently has the Tigers sitting with the #5 overall class for 2024. I’m taking a look at how these wrestlers have fared throughout their young wrestling careers and where they sit inside MatScout and FloWrestling ranks.

Gage Walker (C/O: 2024) - Bixby, Oklahoma - Projected 133lbs

MatScout Rank: #64 Overall (3 Star)

42-3, 2023 OSSHSA State Champ #126

55-2, 2022 OSSHSA State Champ #120

17-1, 2021 OSSHSA State Champ #106

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Missouri!! A big thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to where I am! pic.twitter.com/C3TLO2L8IV — Gage Walker (@GageWalk126) May 10, 2023

Jake Stoffel (C/O: 2024) - Appleton, Wisconsin - Projected 174lbs

MatScout Rank: #108 Overall (2 Star)

Attends Askren Wrestling Academy

44-1, 2023 WIAA State Champ #152

43-3, 2022 WIAA State 3rd Place #132

Aeoden Sinclair (C/O: 2024) - Milton, Wisconsin - Projected: 197lbs

MatScout Rank: 9 Overall (5 Star)

FloWrestling Rank: #3 at 195lbs - #26 Overall

Attends Askren Wrestling Academy

45-0, 2023 WIAA State Champ #220

48-1, 2022 WIAA State Champ #170

14-3, 2021 WIAA State 3rd Place #152

Aeoden Sinclair with the first #FloFargoBomb submission & boy was it a good one pic.twitter.com/uDrccKI69z — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 16, 2022

Mack Mauger (C/O: 2024) - Blackfoot, Idaho - Projected 125lbs

MatScout Rank: #67 Overall (3 Star)

FloWrestling Rank: #8 at 113 lbs - #37 Overall

42-4, 2023 Idaho HS State Champ #120

36-0, 2022 Idaho HS State Champ #106

39-1, 2021 Idaho HS State Champ #98

Mack Mauger took a commanding lead after this exchange & added a Fargo Title to his resume.



: https://t.co/KNfacpz7je pic.twitter.com/l4LZr7LXaS — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 19, 2022

Jerrett Stoner (C/O: 2024) - Rockwall, Texas - Projected 184/197lbs

43-4, 2023 UIL Boys State Champ #190

51-10, 2022 UIL Boys State 3rd Place #182

I’m proud to say I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri. I am especially thankful to my family and coaches. Excited to get back to where it all started. #TIGERSTYLE #MIZ @MizzouWrestling @mutigerstyle @JacketWrestle pic.twitter.com/Bbs72tU3kU — Jarrett Stoner (@jarrett_stoner) March 15, 2023

Drew Stanfield - Lees Summit, Missouri - Projected 125/133lbs

48-2, MSHSAA State Champ #132