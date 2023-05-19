Tiger Style Wrestling Recruiting Round-Up

Head Coach Brian Smith and Co. have been hot on the recruiting trail landing high-profile recruits to compete inside the Tiger Style walls. FloWrestling currently has the Tigers sitting with the #5 overall class for 2024. I’m taking a look at how these wrestlers have fared throughout their young wrestling careers and where they sit inside MatScout and FloWrestling ranks.
Gage Walker (C/O: 2024) - Bixby, Oklahoma - Projected 133lbs
- MatScout Rank: #64 Overall (3 Star)
- 42-3, 2023 OSSHSA State Champ #126
- 55-2, 2022 OSSHSA State Champ #120
- 17-1, 2021 OSSHSA State Champ #106
Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Missouri!! A big thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to where I am! pic.twitter.com/C3TLO2L8IV— Gage Walker (@GageWalk126) May 10, 2023
Jake Stoffel (C/O: 2024) - Appleton, Wisconsin - Projected 174lbs
- MatScout Rank: #108 Overall (2 Star)
- Attends Askren Wrestling Academy
- 44-1, 2023 WIAA State Champ #152
- 43-3, 2022 WIAA State 3rd Place #132
Aeoden Sinclair (C/O: 2024) - Milton, Wisconsin - Projected: 197lbs
- MatScout Rank: 9 Overall (5 Star)
- FloWrestling Rank: #3 at 195lbs - #26 Overall
- Attends Askren Wrestling Academy
- 45-0, 2023 WIAA State Champ #220
- 48-1, 2022 WIAA State Champ #170
- 14-3, 2021 WIAA State 3rd Place #152
Aeoden Sinclair with the first #FloFargoBomb submission & boy was it a good one pic.twitter.com/uDrccKI69z— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 16, 2022
Mack Mauger (C/O: 2024) - Blackfoot, Idaho - Projected 125lbs
- MatScout Rank: #67 Overall (3 Star)
- FloWrestling Rank: #8 at 113 lbs - #37 Overall
- 42-4, 2023 Idaho HS State Champ #120
- 36-0, 2022 Idaho HS State Champ #106
- 39-1, 2021 Idaho HS State Champ #98
Mack Mauger took a commanding lead after this exchange & added a Fargo Title to his resume.— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 19, 2022
Jerrett Stoner (C/O: 2024) - Rockwall, Texas - Projected 184/197lbs
- 43-4, 2023 UIL Boys State Champ #190
- 51-10, 2022 UIL Boys State 3rd Place #182
I’m proud to say I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri. I am especially thankful to my family and coaches. Excited to get back to where it all started. #TIGERSTYLE #MIZ @MizzouWrestling @mutigerstyle @JacketWrestle pic.twitter.com/Bbs72tU3kU— Jarrett Stoner (@jarrett_stoner) March 15, 2023
Drew Stanfield - Lees Summit, Missouri - Projected 125/133lbs
- 48-2, MSHSAA State Champ #132
100% committed. Could not be more excited for the next step and thankful for the last. I want to thank God, my coaches, Sammie Henson, my family, and friends. #tigerstyle pic.twitter.com/9phRJqUITF— Drew (@drewstanfield1) May 8, 2023
