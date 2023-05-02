Portal updates, roster math, and Kobe news

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Another week has gone by in portal season, and Mizzou has picked up a transfer commitment from Jesus Carralero! The guys discuss how the Spaniard might help Mizzou this coming season. Also discussed are the remaining portal targets, which big will Mizzou get, roster math, and more (like an update on Kobe)!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:30: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Let’s talk some Mizzou Basketball.

01:30 - 14:30: Mizzou got a commitment from Jesus!

14:30 - 19:40: Some portal talk.

19:40 - 26:40: Looking at how Dennis Gates is creating rosters.

26:40 - 33:45: Jimmy Bell’s recruitment.

33:45 - 45:25: Roster math talk and who might Mizzou get to round out the roster.

45:25 - 52:00: Update on Kobe’s decision.

