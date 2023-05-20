Breaking: 2023 forward Hilke Feldrappe commits to Mizzou

After the May 15th portal loss of junior Sara-Rose Smith, Mizzou found themselves in their continuous cycle of needing post players with length and athleticism. Also on the 15th, head coach Robin Pingeton posted a bat signal with assistant coach Jasmine James getting in on the excitement.

It seems quite anti-climatic to get excited right after someone enters the portal on the same day as the bat signal went up. Two days later, Mizzou announced the addition of two new coaches in Julia Ford and Preston Beverly. Some people thought the coaches were the reasoning behind the bat signal but at nearly 1 am today, Hilke Feldrappe announced her commitment on instagram and thus put together the puzzle of the bat signal.

Feldrappe spent time with the U-18 German National team and in the DBBL, Germany’s highest women’s basketball league. She is a southpaw who can shoot the three, stretch the floor and play defense wherever she’s needed. She has the ability to stay with her defender and disrupt shots on defense without fouling.

This past season for Alba Berlin in the DBBL, she averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. She will bring a dynamic and versatile skillset to the glaring wing and post positions.