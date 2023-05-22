 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Baseball travels to Hoover to face Auburn... again

Mizzou Links for May 22, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou begins SEC Tournament by facing Auburn again

As if Mizzou hasn’t played Auburn enough in the past week!

While Mizzou Baseball has had its share of struggles this season, the Tigers did just enough toward the end of the season to earn a spot at the SEC Tournament in Hoover. They’ll slot in as a the No. 12 seed facing, you guessed it, Auburn. As a reminder, Auburn just swept the Tigers in the season’s final series.

The fact that Bieser and Co. got to Hoover is a testament in itself given how tough the conference schedule turned out to be. Now the Tigers get another crack at beating Auburn. A win would mean squaring off with Vanderbilt in the double-elimination second round, with a potential date with No. 1 Florida in the third. From there... well, we’ll let you do the dreaming.

Best of luck in Hoover, Tigers!

