Mizzou Baseball travels to Hoover to face Auburn... again

Mizzou begins SEC Tournament by facing Auburn again
As if Mizzou hasn’t played Auburn enough in the past week!
While Mizzou Baseball has had its share of struggles this season, the Tigers did just enough toward the end of the season to earn a spot at the SEC Tournament in Hoover. They’ll slot in as a the No. 12 seed facing, you guessed it, Auburn. As a reminder, Auburn just swept the Tigers in the season’s final series.
Tigers will face Auburn Tuesday to open SEC Tournament play! ⚾️— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 21, 2023
https://t.co/lryJMpLZue#MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/0ucd3wZDsl
The fact that Bieser and Co. got to Hoover is a testament in itself given how tough the conference schedule turned out to be. Now the Tigers get another crack at beating Auburn. A win would mean squaring off with Vanderbilt in the double-elimination second round, with a potential date with No. 1 Florida in the third. From there... well, we’ll let you do the dreaming.
Best of luck in Hoover, Tigers!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Karen recounts the end of Mizzou Softball’s 2023 campaign
- In which Sam asks if Mizzou could and should pursue Caleb Love now that he’s back in the portal
More Links:
- ICYMI, Kobe Brown had his NBA Draft Combine workout this past weekend. And at least by this account, he impressed.
Footage of Missouri power forward Kobe Brown from the Priority Sports Pro Day at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. Looks to be in better shape compared with this past season. pic.twitter.com/pgETRVXFWJ— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 20, 2023
- Mike Farrell lists an incoming Mizzou Football freshman on his “most impactful SEC freshman” list... any guesses who?
- Ever wonder where and how often Mizzou is spending money on the recruiting trail? Matt Stahl has a helpful roundup at the Trib.
- Dominique Bradley still out here representing Mizzou well!
.@DomBradley takes third at the #WTT2023❗️#MIZ #TigerStyle https://t.co/dNvnYsFhWS pic.twitter.com/TiWpUlemAu— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) May 22, 2023
