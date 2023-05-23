RIP to Rick Hummel, St. Louis legend and Mizzou grad

“The Commish” dies at 77

On Monday, St. Louis said goodbye to one of its local legends. It just so happens he learned what he knew at Mizzou.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch announced on Sunday that Rick Hummel, longtime Cardinals writer and Mizzou grad, had died over the weekend.

Hummel is much more well known for his connection with St. Louis and the Cardinals, but the fact that he learned his trade — which earned him the highest award given by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and a spot in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame — at Mizzou makes this a personal connection... especially for this native St. Louisan who graduated from Mizzou with a journalism degree.

There are many, many wonderful tributes to the Commish floating around, so I’ll leave you with just a few. RIP Commish. Thanks for the stories.

My colleague. My mentor. My dearest friend.



And he deserves my absolute best to capture the incredible life of the beloved Hall of Fame baseball writer who defined professionalism and the profession.



Rick Hummel (1946-2023)



The Commish, RIP.https://t.co/bong6BeHeC — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 22, 2023

Thank you 'Commish' Rick Hummel for lessons on baseball, journalism and life https://t.co/CMoyBV7zwa — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) May 22, 2023

He was this almost mythical storyteller of my favorite thing — he wrote about baseball for the local paper. Rick Hummel was the chronicler of my childhood — of many of our childhoods.



My column on a legend who became a mentor, colleague and friend: https://t.co/qZno3iht1V — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) May 23, 2023

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on “The Commish” Rick Hummel, a sports writing legend and Hall of Famer who covered the #STLCards for 50 years. pic.twitter.com/iI2h65Jojz — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 22, 2023

More Links:

The Godfather listed a few Mizzou quarterbacks on his Top 75 college QBs of the 2000’s list. You’ll have to be an ESPN subscriber to read the whole thing, but let me just say this: The No. 1 overall pick surprised me quite a bit, and I think the second Mizzou QB listed should’ve been much higher.

Luke Mann is baseball’s lone selection for the All SEC teams, making the list as the Second Team Third Baseman. If you recall, Mann recently tied Jacob Priday for the program’s all-time lead in home runs.

That ball is history! ⚾️



With home run No. 49 as a Tiger, @super_MANN11 ties Jacob Priday for #Mizzou's career HR record!#MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/dqQ0T8ALu8 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 19, 2023

In addition to Mann, senior Hank Zeisler was Mizzou’s honoree for the SEC Community Service Team.

With Hilke Feldrappe on board, Chris Kwiecinski revisits the state of the Mizzou women’s roster and points out a few places where Pingeton and staff could still strengthen headed into the summer.

A Mizzou reunion in Rhode Island?

Providence's Kim English has hired Tim Fuller as an assistant coach, per release. Fuller recently worked at OTE and previously was an assistant at both Missouri and Louisville. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2023

The Sickos Committee PUT SOME GOT-DANG RESPECT ON MIZZOU DISC GOLF’S NAME!!!

Last year, we started a tradition of celebrating collegiate national champions in non-NCAA events. We’re back!



Congrats to SOME of our national champions for 2022/2023!



We have more parts coming out in the following weeks, but tell us about any that you want us to add below! pic.twitter.com/zu8kCF6lE4 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) May 22, 2023

We’re coming for that Dairy Tasting trophy next, Clemson...

One game at a time. First up at the SEC Championships, Mizzou must beat Auburn, who just swept the Tigers this weekend. Check out the preview at MUTigers.com.

Women’s Track & Field has moved up in the rankings

Back on the charts pic.twitter.com/L89SwXkZjQ — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) May 23, 2023

Blue Springs native Kadence Shepherd has committed to Mizzou Softball. Head Coach Larissa Anderson is conducting exit interviews this week and we should expect to see some movement.

Blue Spring's Kadence Shepherd is staying in Missouri to become a Tiger



(correction from my last tweet that had "Blue Springs South") https://t.co/mqDFS4nOok — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) May 23, 2023

GP held his foundation’s annual golf tourney. It was a who’s who of Mizzou Football. Chanel Porter talked with Pinkel.

Today, former #Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel held his fifth annual GP M.A.D.E. charity golf tournament at the Old Hawthorne.



Pinkel tells me, "I want to get bigger and better, it's just like when you win when I was coaching, you want to win more games." @gpmade_ pic.twitter.com/534Mq6Dcws — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) May 22, 2023

Columbia and former (barely) Mizzou Tiger Michael Porter, Jr. is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in his young career, and for the Denver Nuggets. MPJ scored 15 points in 41 minutes on 5-15 FG and 3-10 from 3PT with 10 rebounds, an assist and a block.

The celebration as a CoMo kid is headed to the Finals!

MPJ had 15 points in Denver’s Western Conference title clinching win in LA. pic.twitter.com/aNuy5LauGd — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) May 23, 2023