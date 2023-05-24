 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report Card Time

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, May 24

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER!

Well, until June 5 if you’re taking summer classes that is, which a lot of our Mizzou student athletes will undoubtedly partake in. Grades were due on May 16, so everything if final now, and the teams are reporting some good overall GPAs!

Men’s Basketball achieved their highest second semester GPA on record, helped undoubtedly by Kobe Brown’s academic prowess.

Women’s Basketball may not have shined on the court, but they sure did in the classroom, recording a 3.533. We’ll see how things hold up next year in the wake of all the transfers!

Softball, fresh off a quasi-disappointing but still much to be happy with season, also killed it off the field.

And while we’re talking Softball, here’s some season-ending numbers. That’s some good attendance, especially when you take into consideration the wild weather we dealt with.

Kortay will have a baseball recap up in the morning since this was a lateeeeeee game , but I’ll share this:

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

﻿Football

Other Mizzou Sports

Former Tigers

Rock M News

  • I’d like to announce the addition of two new beat writers for the coming season, Jaden Lewis and Quentin Corpuel. Jaden spent this past year covering Mizzou Hoops for the Missourian, while Quentin works for the Maneater and does some play-by-play work for KCOU. Be sure to follow them on the twitter. Really excited to have them on board, and this means we say goodbye to my bud, Brandon Haynes.
  • So much congrats to former Rock M beat writer Tashan Reed! Tashan Reed wins Terez Paylor Emerging Writer Award (Charean Williams, NBC Sports)

The Paylor Award recognizes an NFL writer under the age of 30 who carries on the legacy of Paylor through his or her work ethic, professionalism and dedication to the craft and commitment to improving diversity in NFL media. Paylor, the former Yahoo! Sports and Kansas City Star football writer, died in February 2021 at the age of 37.

Reed, a graduate of Missouri, previously covered Florida State for The Athletic. Reed has established himself as one of the leading voices on the Raiders beat, and this year delivered a narrative podcast, “Between the Lines,” which focuses on the Black experience in the NFL.

Before joining The Athletic, Reed covered high school and NAIA college sports for the Columbia Missourian and Mizzou sports for the SBNation blog Rock M Nation. He also has written stories focused on the African-American community for The St. Louis American and was a sports intern at the Commercial Appeal in Memphis through the Sports Journalism Institute.

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...