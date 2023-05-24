Report Card Time

SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER!

Well, until June 5 if you’re taking summer classes that is, which a lot of our Mizzou student athletes will undoubtedly partake in. Grades were due on May 16, so everything if final now, and the teams are reporting some good overall GPAs!

Men’s Basketball achieved their highest second semester GPA on record, helped undoubtedly by Kobe Brown’s academic prowess.

Striving to establish new standards in the classroom, on the court and in the community



The Tigers set a program spring record with a 3.001 grade point average this semester! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/CNXcXWdCqM — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) May 23, 2023

Women’s Basketball may not have shined on the court, but they sure did in the classroom, recording a 3.533. We’ll see how things hold up next year in the wake of all the transfers!

Conquered the classroom



Achieved a new program-best GPA across the fall and spring semesters pic.twitter.com/hKy0umSBhi — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) May 23, 2023

Softball, fresh off a quasi-disappointing but still much to be happy with season, also killed it off the field.

And while we’re talking Softball, here’s some season-ending numbers. That’s some good attendance, especially when you take into consideration the wild weather we dealt with.

Thank you for all the support this season, Tiger fans‼️



After a record-breaking season at the Mizzou Softball Stadium, we can't wait to see you again in 2024.#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Z0zPZ6kvjd — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 22, 2023

Kortay will have a baseball recap up in the morning since this was a lateeeeeee game , but I’ll share this:

Say what you want about this #Mizzou team but they qualified for the nation’s best conference tournament for the first time since 2019.



I know injuries aren’t an excuse but this season probably goes a lot differently if Rustad, Lohse, Neubeck, and Horn were all healthy. Tough. https://t.co/g9WuXNrAMh — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) May 24, 2023

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

Nate’s newest football preview— the Bayou Bengals

More Links:

Hoops

.@MizzouHoops fans Join me in Congratulating Associate Head Coach Charlton Young on his induction into @AStepUpFHA Hall of Fame! We love & appreciate you @CoachSEEWHY12 https://t.co/VTtGInAGzW — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) May 24, 2023

﻿Football

If you're preparing for a Memorial Day Weekend BBQ, nothing goes better with a BBQ than Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets. Pick them up a select@SchnuckMarkets and convenience stores.



And...wait until you see what we have in store for this Fall. M-I-Z... #sponsored pic.twitter.com/kB1VRg5LDs — luther (@lutherburden3) May 23, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

TRACK & FIELD: Mizzou track and field ready for NCAA West Regionals (Joel Boenitz)

Sacramento scenes pic.twitter.com/FBh8SnqISB — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) May 23, 2023

Former Tigers

Congrats to Michael Porter Jr. as he becomes the latest Mizzou player to reach the NBA Finals!#MIZ #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/Op3fUJoYND — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) May 23, 2023

Rock M News

I’d like to announce the addition of two new beat writers for the coming season, Jaden Lewis and Quentin Corpuel. Jaden spent this past year covering Mizzou Hoops for the Missourian, while Quentin works for the Maneater and does some play-by-play work for KCOU. Be sure to follow them on the twitter. Really excited to have them on board, and this means we say goodbye to my bud, Brandon Haynes.

So much congrats to former Rock M beat writer Tashan Reed! Tashan Reed wins Terez Paylor Emerging Writer Award (Charean Williams, NBC Sports)

The Paylor Award recognizes an NFL writer under the age of 30 who carries on the legacy of Paylor through his or her work ethic, professionalism and dedication to the craft and commitment to improving diversity in NFL media. Paylor, the former Yahoo! Sports and Kansas City Star football writer, died in February 2021 at the age of 37. Reed, a graduate of Missouri, previously covered Florida State for The Athletic. Reed has established himself as one of the leading voices on the Raiders beat, and this year delivered a narrative podcast, “Between the Lines,” which focuses on the Black experience in the NFL. Before joining The Athletic, Reed covered high school and NAIA college sports for the Columbia Missourian and Mizzou sports for the SBNation blog Rock M Nation. He also has written stories focused on the African-American community for The St. Louis American and was a sports intern at the Commercial Appeal in Memphis through the Sports Journalism Institute.

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!