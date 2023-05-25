 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luke Mann meets.....Luke Mann

Mizzou Links for Thursday, May 25

By Sammy Stava
Luke Mann (x2)

Mizzou Baseball’s season has come to an end after their first-round loss to Auburn 10-4 in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night — but a good story took place in Hoover.

Apparently, Luke Mann wasn’t the only Luke Mann in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday night. Yeah, that’s right.

Jacob Mann, an Oklahoma Sooner fan who resides in the state of Mississippi has a son in middle school named Luke Mann – who also plays baseball and wears the No. 11 at the same position.

How about that?

Jacob and his son made the trip to the SEC Tournament just to watch Luke Mann play. For more on the story, check it out on SuperTalk Mississippi radio:

Jacob had plenty of good things to say about Luke – here’s the thread:

Good stuff.

Unfortunately, Luke Mann’s Tiger career has come to an end as he finishes tied with Jacob Priday on Missouri’s all-time career home run list with 49 – but this story shows that Mann represented Mizzou well on and off the field.

As we enter the Mizzou Baseball offseason, we could possibly be on Steve Bieser job watch – fair or not. Despite the limited resources, Matter believes the state of the program is still competitive – and he’s not wrong.

Regardless of who the head coach is next season – more investment towards the program is desperately needed. With Desiree Reed-Francois recently serving on the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee and hiring Blair DeBord to the Tiger Scholarship Fund team – perhaps the athletic department has a plan together to be more committed to baseball. We’ll see.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Football lands 10 players on Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-SEC team
  • It looks like Mizzou Football’s season opener against South Dakota will be on Thursday, August 31st according to Ben Arnet here:
  • From Ball Talk: Kobe Brown is the most underrated NBA Draft prospect:
  • Former Mizzou Tiger Markus Golden lands with the Steelers
  • Hey, that’s Luther Burden!
  • Good stuff from Nick Bolton:
  • Two Mizzou Softball commits are on the 2023 PGF All-American teams
