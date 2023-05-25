Luke Mann meets.....Luke Mann

Luke Mann (x2)

Mizzou Baseball’s season has come to an end after their first-round loss to Auburn 10-4 in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night — but a good story took place in Hoover.

Apparently, Luke Mann wasn’t the only Luke Mann in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday night. Yeah, that’s right.

Jacob Mann, an Oklahoma Sooner fan who resides in the state of Mississippi has a son in middle school named Luke Mann – who also plays baseball and wears the No. 11 at the same position.

How about that?

Jacob and his son made the trip to the SEC Tournament just to watch Luke Mann play. For more on the story, check it out on SuperTalk Mississippi radio:

Jacob Mann (Father of Luke Mann) joins the conversation to clue you in on a cool story about two baseball players getting to meet after discovering they have a lot in common on and off the field! https://t.co/XrTt79HyY6 — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) May 23, 2023

Jacob had plenty of good things to say about Luke – here’s the thread:

Everyone always says baseball is more than a game. It’s true. Life lessons are taught daily, and sometimes even learned. In my son getting the chance to meet @super_MANN11 he learned a lot. We both did. He saw a team take the field with the hope of victory and watch as …con’t — Jacob Mann (@soonermann13) May 24, 2023

Seniors soaked in the last moments of putting on that jersey together with their teammates. We talked about what that meant. Then walking up @wilmsmeyer asked us if we were from Missouri then she knew “wait, you’re luke mann aren’t you?” She talked about her Ty and also…con’t — Jacob Mann (@soonermann13) May 24, 2023

About Luke. But what she shared was a lesson I hope my Luke takes in forever. She talked about Luke the person. How he encouraged and led, the kind of teammate and character he has. It shed a lot of light into who we came to meet. It wasn’t just the player, but the person…con’t — Jacob Mann (@soonermann13) May 24, 2023

And that was a lesson for my Luke. The kind of person you are off the field far outweighs the player you are on it. So that you for sharing that with us @wilmsmeyer . Lastly, through all the emotions he still took time with my Luke. And Tammy gave my Luke her favorite hat! pic.twitter.com/pHQK0YwDof — Jacob Mann (@soonermann13) May 24, 2023

Lastly, thank you for your time @super_MANN11 . You didn’t have to do any of what you did but everything we learned about you is true and for that I’m thankful! Wherever your journey leads I pray the Lord bless you continuously. Thanks much 11! — Jacob Mann (@soonermann13) May 24, 2023

Good stuff.

Unfortunately, Luke Mann’s Tiger career has come to an end as he finishes tied with Jacob Priday on Missouri’s all-time career home run list with 49 – but this story shows that Mann represented Mizzou well on and off the field.

As we enter the Mizzou Baseball offseason, we could possibly be on Steve Bieser job watch – fair or not. Despite the limited resources, Matter believes the state of the program is still competitive – and he’s not wrong.

Mizzou swept Tennessee and won five of six vs. Ole Miss and Georgia this month. Considering the meager resources devoted to the program, Mizzou is absolutely competitive. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 24, 2023

Regardless of who the head coach is next season – more investment towards the program is desperately needed. With Desiree Reed-Francois recently serving on the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee and hiring Blair DeBord to the Tiger Scholarship Fund team – perhaps the athletic department has a plan together to be more committed to baseball. We’ll see.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Mizzou Football lands 10 players on Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-SEC team

It looks like Mizzou Football’s season opener against South Dakota will be on Thursday, August 31st according to Ben Arnet here:

Based on our interview taped last Friday it sounds like that #Mizzou football opener will end up on Thursday August 31st.

MORE w/ Coach Drinkwitz in our full one-on-one on the season finale of #MizzouXtra, streaming Thursday on https://t.co/H98Aivmj9w & the @KOMUnews app pic.twitter.com/Lv3uu7nFa1 — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) May 24, 2023

From Ball Talk: Kobe Brown is the most underrated NBA Draft prospect:

Former Mizzou Tiger Markus Golden lands with the Steelers

Steelers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Cardinals LB Markus Golden, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2023

Hey, that’s Luther Burden!

Name a Sophomore set to have a breakout season https://t.co/TqwELKenPG pic.twitter.com/5oR3PnKrf8 — On3 (@On3sports) May 24, 2023

Good stuff from Nick Bolton:

Two Mizzou Softball commits are on the 2023 PGF All-American teams

Premier Girls Fastpitch proudly announces the 2023 PGF All American Teams!

Join us in congratulating these talented athletes on reaching the highest individual honor in youth fastpitch softball! The future of the @ncaasoftball plays PGF!!#playPGF #PGF2023 #PGFAllAmericans pic.twitter.com/s8QBU6J7iX — PGF (@PGFnetwork) May 23, 2023