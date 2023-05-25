 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri football’s season opener flexed to Thursday night

The home opener against South Dakota will take place on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. CST.

By Parker Gillam
Louisiana Tech v Missouri Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The SEC announced that Missouri’s season-opener against South Dakota will be moved to Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.

Similarly to last year, the Tiger athletic department pushed to move the game from Saturday to Thursday, likely in an effort to draw more national attention to the team, secure a primetime slot and create more campus energy around the opening game of the season.

Last season, Mizzou took down Louisiana Tech 52-24 in front of a rowdy 47,653 fans* at Faurot Field in the opener. The goal will be to eclipse that number this time around.

*76% capacity

