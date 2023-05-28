Mizzou parts ways with head baseball coach Steve Bieser

Mizzou is parting ways with Head Baseball Coach Steve Bieser after seven seasons at the program, the school announced on Sunday.

“Coach Bieser represented the university with a high level of character and integrity,” said Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois in an official statement.

“We understand the vital role baseball plays, and we are committed to further increasing our investment in the program and look forward to future successes.”

Bieser was hired away from Southeast Missouri State before the 2017 season and led the Tigers to an overall 188-155-1 record in his seven seasons. However, Mizzou never earned an NCAA Tournament berth under Bieser and failed to make the SEC Tournament in several seasons.

Mizzou recently finished the 2023 season with a 30-24 record after being ousted in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

The school announced that a “national search” for a new coach will begin immediately.