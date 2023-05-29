Everyone agrees: Mizzou should spend more on baseball

Where does Mizzou Baseball go from here?

It’s difficult to argue that Steve Bieser wasn’t at least somewhat successful at Mizzou. He sported a winning record overall. He competed at a financial disadvantage with some of the biggest, richest programs in the country. HIs tenure wasn’t one marked by constant failure or ineptitude.

But it wasn’t marked by overwhelming success either. Bieser was unable to get the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament, especially in a 2023 season that (injuries aside) featured some of his best talent since taking over.

So while it’s hard to argue that Bieser had earned another season, it’s easy to argue that whoever’s next needs some more support.

No program at #Mizzou experienced a more seismic jump in competition with the move to the SEC than baseball. Competing in this conference requires REAL investment, the likes of which I’m not sure would be smart at a school like Missouri.I will be curious to see who they get next. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 28, 2023

No matter whom Mizzou baseball hires next, the administration/program has to address/upgrade NIL support, facilities, travel accommodations & staffing. Otherwise today's decision was just kicking a can down a long road to nowhere. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 28, 2023

In fact, some national pundits feel Bieser did an admirable job given the circumstances.

I'll be pretty honest, I thought Steve Bieser and his staff did a pretty solid job this year. The overall results were lacking, but #Mizzou would've been a postseason team if not for a rash of injuries. https://t.co/Axw3zcIlTI — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 28, 2023

Which, of course, begs the question: Who is next? You may want to keep tuned to @trripleplay on Twitter for the latest chatter.

Little birdie says Rob Childress might be in the mix for @MizzouBaseball — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 28, 2023

There’s a n experienced coach who has done a remarkable job as a pitching coach for the Memphis Tigers this season. He could be a dark horse candidate for the @MizzouBaseball job — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 28, 2023

For reference, Childress was the head coach at Texas A&M for 16 seasons until he was let go in 2021. Before his firing, Childress had made the NCAA Tournament 14 consecutive seasons — across the Aggies’ latter years in the Big 12 and early years in the SEC — and led the Aggies to two College World Series appearances.

The unnamed coach TR is referring to is, believe it or not, soon-to-be Mizzou Hall of Famer Tim Jameison. It’s whispered that many famous Tiger alumni were unhappy when Jameison was fired in the first place. Could a reunion be in the offing?

