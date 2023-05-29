Everyone agrees: Mizzou should spend more on baseball

Where does Mizzou Baseball go from here?
It’s difficult to argue that Steve Bieser wasn’t at least somewhat successful at Mizzou. He sported a winning record overall. He competed at a financial disadvantage with some of the biggest, richest programs in the country. HIs tenure wasn’t one marked by constant failure or ineptitude.
But it wasn’t marked by overwhelming success either. Bieser was unable to get the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament, especially in a 2023 season that (injuries aside) featured some of his best talent since taking over.
So while it’s hard to argue that Bieser had earned another season, it’s easy to argue that whoever’s next needs some more support.
No program at #Mizzou experienced a more seismic jump in competition with the move to the SEC than baseball. Competing in this conference requires REAL investment, the likes of which I’m not sure would be smart at a school like Missouri.I will be curious to see who they get next.— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 28, 2023
No matter whom Mizzou baseball hires next, the administration/program has to address/upgrade NIL support, facilities, travel accommodations & staffing. Otherwise today's decision was just kicking a can down a long road to nowhere.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 28, 2023
In fact, some national pundits feel Bieser did an admirable job given the circumstances.
I'll be pretty honest, I thought Steve Bieser and his staff did a pretty solid job this year. The overall results were lacking, but #Mizzou would've been a postseason team if not for a rash of injuries. https://t.co/Axw3zcIlTI— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 28, 2023
Which, of course, begs the question: Who is next? You may want to keep tuned to @trripleplay on Twitter for the latest chatter.
Little birdie says Rob Childress might be in the mix for @MizzouBaseball— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 28, 2023
There’s a n experienced coach who has done a remarkable job as a pitching coach for the Memphis Tigers this season. He could be a dark horse candidate for the @MizzouBaseball job— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 28, 2023
For reference, Childress was the head coach at Texas A&M for 16 seasons until he was let go in 2021. Before his firing, Childress had made the NCAA Tournament 14 consecutive seasons — across the Aggies’ latter years in the Big 12 and early years in the SEC — and led the Aggies to two College World Series appearances.
The unnamed coach TR is referring to is, believe it or not, soon-to-be Mizzou Hall of Famer Tim Jameison. It’s whispered that many famous Tiger alumni were unhappy when Jameison was fired in the first place. Could a reunion be in the offing?
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Matt checks back in on Mizzou’s search for a big man as the summer nears
- In which Steve Bieser is out for Mizzou Baseball
More Links:
- Sophie Cunningham is thriving in Phoenix, and Jeff Metcalfe has the story to prove it at the Kansas City Star.
- Chris Kwiecinski has some offseason thoughts on the Mizzou Basketball roster, including a starting five prediction!
- The 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships will feature a few Mizzou athletes in early June... Karen looked up all the results online and found this: Claudina Diaz- 4th in High Jump; Chris Conrad- 5th in 800m; Roberto Vilches (SEC champ)- 3rd in high jump; Kaia Harris- 8th in discus; Skylar Ciccolini- 4th in javelin; Sophia Rivera- 8th in javelin; Euphenie Andre- 9th triple jump.
CoMo → Austin— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) May 27, 2023
Claudina Diaz clears a personal-best 1.85m (6-0.75) to earn a spot in the finals
The leap improves her No. 3 spot on Missouri’s event leaderboard pic.twitter.com/KqMRpZQpWv
Execution + elation pic.twitter.com/dy6dVb6c9b— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) May 28, 2023
Go get ‘em, Tigers!
- Speaking of Track & Field stars...
Lee's Summit senior Joshua Manning finished off his high school career in style by winning two state championships on Friday and Saturday.— Nate Latsch (@NateLatsch) May 28, 2023
Today he's headed to Columbia where he will continue his athletic career as a wide receiver at Mizzou.https://t.co/N3Q4vFOEYm pic.twitter.com/kIMpL2dmKm
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...