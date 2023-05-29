 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everyone agrees: Mizzou should spend more on baseball

Mizzou Links for May 29, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Where does Mizzou Baseball go from here?

It’s difficult to argue that Steve Bieser wasn’t at least somewhat successful at Mizzou. He sported a winning record overall. He competed at a financial disadvantage with some of the biggest, richest programs in the country. HIs tenure wasn’t one marked by constant failure or ineptitude.

But it wasn’t marked by overwhelming success either. Bieser was unable to get the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament, especially in a 2023 season that (injuries aside) featured some of his best talent since taking over.

So while it’s hard to argue that Bieser had earned another season, it’s easy to argue that whoever’s next needs some more support.

In fact, some national pundits feel Bieser did an admirable job given the circumstances.

Which, of course, begs the question: Who is next? You may want to keep tuned to @trripleplay on Twitter for the latest chatter.

For reference, Childress was the head coach at Texas A&M for 16 seasons until he was let go in 2021. Before his firing, Childress had made the NCAA Tournament 14 consecutive seasons — across the Aggies’ latter years in the Big 12 and early years in the SEC — and led the Aggies to two College World Series appearances.

The unnamed coach TR is referring to is, believe it or not, soon-to-be Mizzou Hall of Famer Tim Jameison. It’s whispered that many famous Tiger alumni were unhappy when Jameison was fired in the first place. Could a reunion be in the offing?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Go get ‘em, Tigers!

  • Speaking of Track & Field stars...
