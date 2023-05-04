Mizzou Women’s Hoops picks up a game on the schedule

I clearly spent all my energy on yesterday’s APR thesis that undoubtedly most of you skipped over, so this will be brief. And there’s not a lot of news to discuss, anyway.
Mizzou Women’s Basketball may not have a full roster (or possibly staff?), but they do have an early scheduling tidbit.
See y’all in St. Joe pic.twitter.com/dtLBPA6YZN— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) May 3, 2023
The Tigers will take on the KSU Wildcats in the first annual Bill Snyder Classic in St. Joe. Why St. Joseph, MO, you ask? Well, that’s where Coach Snyder grew up! Per MUTigers.com, this will be the 84th meeting between the Tigers, but the first in 6 years. K State leads the series 45-38, though Mizzou won the last three, all of which occurred with the same head coaches on hand.
Jeff Mittie (164-127) has now been with the Cats for a decade, while Robin Pingeton (225-181) — though many wish was no longer at the helm, sorry — will be in her 14th year. Coach Snyder, since the whole thing is named after him had two stints at KSU, from 1989-05 and again from 2009-18. He accumulated 215 wins during this time.
This season, K-State finished with a 19-17 record (5-13 in the Big 12), while Mizzou finished with an 18-14 record (6-10 in the SEC). You can read Adeen & Lauren’s season recap here.
On to the Links! M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- BK asked the age-old question: Is Brady Cook going to start at QB for Mizzou in 2023?
- REMINDER: GO FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM! We’ve got stories. We’ve got highlights. We’ve got reels. It’s real fancy over there.
More Links:
Hoops/Football
- Tune in to hear Benny Buckets on the KCOU Unwritten Rule podcast on Friday!
Friday, May 5— KCOU The Unwritten Rule (@KCOUunwritten) May 2, 2023
Former Missouri basketball guard Ben Sternberg will make a guest appearance on KCOU The Unwritten Rule.
https://t.co/nd6vLA8iRD (@KCOUSports)
88.1 FM in Columbia, MO pic.twitter.com/809GXTsyuW
- PowerMizzou: New DE target Martreece Dillard intrigued with Missouri offer (Sean Williams)
- The Athletic (AKA Kobe Time): 2023 NBA Draft Top 100 Big Board: Wemby still No. 1; Taylor Hendricks among big risers (Sam Vecenie)
- Associated Press: Just one more season til the playoff is expanded. The AP makes sense of the scheduling, which includes a New Years Day triple-header
- Presenting: the finale of Uncut Diamonds:
:— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 3, 2023
Diamonds are forever, as is the Mizzou Brotherhood. Hear from legends like @jmac___19, @Chase_Coffman, @CoachOlivo, and @_nickbolton2.
Watch as the Defense looks for redemption in Red Zone Lockout!#MIZ | @muhealth pic.twitter.com/KcBSfw6581
- This is really, really cool. A great cause to commemorate a great sports columnist. RIP Terez.
Thank you, #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/0uzj4s1d14— KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) May 1, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- MEN’S GOLF: Woo! Mizzou men’s golf makes NCAA regional round (Kortay Vincent, Missourian)
- Per MUTigers.com:
The Tigers earned the No. 7 seed in the regional, which is slated to begin May 15. Pepperdine is the top seed in the region, while the Tigers will also be joined by Florida State, Mississippi State, Arizona, Louisville, Baylor, BYU, NC State, California, Charlotte, Grand Canyon and Northern Colorado.
Missouri is making its 16th appearance in the regional round of the NCAA Championship since the format was adopted in 1989. The Tigers have twice advance to the championship rounds in 2005 and 2014 with eight additional appearances in the final round prior to 1989. Last season, Mizzou placed 10th in the regional rounds in its first trip to the championship in four seasons.
' !— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) May 3, 2023
The Tigers are headed to Morgan Hill, Calif., regional for the NCAA Championship! #MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/yRs2leMgTN
- WRESTLING: Mizzou assistant coach Dom Bradley will be on the Pan-Am team this year!
@MizzouWrestling Coach Dom Bradley will be representing the US at Pan-Ams this year. He is a two-time Pan-Ams champ and just took 5th at the US Open! https://t.co/shXCshk0Bh— James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) May 2, 2023
- SWIM & DIVE: Congrats to the 17 on the SEC’s Honor Roll!
Congrats to our 17 student-athletes for being placed on the 2022-2023 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/bwxfMyMV9W— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) May 3, 2023
- BASEBALL: Mizzou baseball looks to salvage season against Ole Miss (Joel Boenitz, Missourian) | Baseball Opens Key Series With Ole Miss Thursday at Taylor (MUTigers.com)
Per MUTigers.com— SERIES HISTORY:
Mizzou and Ole Miss meet for the 25th time on Thursday night, with the Rebels holding a 15-9 edge in the all-time series. MU is just 4-11 vs. Ole Miss in its SEC era (2013-present).
The Tigers have won three of the previous five meetings in Columbia, including two wins over the Rebels in the two clubs’ 2019 regular-season series.
Close games have been the norm in the series, with nine of the last 12 contests being decided by three runs or fewer (and 15 of the 24 overall meetings).
- Relive the highlights from the MU-kU victory on Tuesday.
One more look...M-I-Z! #C2E ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/MWM4XsYYy8— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 3, 2023
- Interesting stats from Trrip below:
Note: 31,450 is about 3,500 fewer than the total attendance for LSU’s home series last weekend.— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 3, 2023
We are justifiably proud to be on the verge of setting a new season attendance record. But the rest of the SEC will not be impressed
- SOFTBALL: Senior recognition continues for softball, who plays their final home series of the weekend: utility player Megan Moll | pitcher Megan Schumacher
We continue our celebration with pitcher Megan Schumacher!! #OwnIt #MIZ | @meganschu27 pic.twitter.com/es4TMU5ykH— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 3, 2023
Former Tigers
- Looking for Mizzou football players in the NFL? Start in the AFC West (Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
- Ex-Mizzou star Scherzer hit hard, chased early in return from suspension (Dave Hogg, Associated Press via the Missourian)
- Big congrats to Ronnie DeGray III, who will be reunited with Coach Hollender at Wichita State! So happy for him!
- Wichita State basketball lands Missouri transfer Ronnie DeGray III in recruiting (Taylor Eldridge, KC Star) | DeGray III chooses Wichita State after two years with Tigers (Jaden Lewis, Missourian)
- PHX photo day for Sophie Cunningham
If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...