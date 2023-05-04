 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Women’s Hoops picks up a game on the schedule

Mizzou Links for Thursday, May 4

By Karen Steger
I clearly spent all my energy on yesterday’s APR thesis that undoubtedly most of you skipped over, so this will be brief. And there’s not a lot of news to discuss, anyway.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball may not have a full roster (or possibly staff?), but they do have an early scheduling tidbit.

The Tigers will take on the KSU Wildcats in the first annual Bill Snyder Classic in St. Joe. Why St. Joseph, MO, you ask? Well, that’s where Coach Snyder grew up! Per MUTigers.com, this will be the 84th meeting between the Tigers, but the first in 6 years. K State leads the series 45-38, though Mizzou won the last three, all of which occurred with the same head coaches on hand.

Jeff Mittie (164-127) has now been with the Cats for a decade, while Robin Pingeton (225-181) — though many wish was no longer at the helm, sorry — will be in her 14th year. Coach Snyder, since the whole thing is named after him had two stints at KSU, from 1989-05 and again from 2009-18. He accumulated 215 wins during this time.

This season, K-State finished with a 19-17 record (5-13 in the Big 12), while Mizzou finished with an 18-14 record (6-10 in the SEC). You can read Adeen & Lauren’s season recap here.

On to the Links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops/Football

  • Tune in to hear Benny Buckets on the KCOU Unwritten Rule podcast on Friday!
via The Athletic
  • This is really, really cool. A great cause to commemorate a great sports columnist. RIP Terez.

Other Mizzou Sports

The Tigers earned the No. 7 seed in the regional, which is slated to begin May 15. Pepperdine is the top seed in the region, while the Tigers will also be joined by Florida State, Mississippi State, Arizona, Louisville, Baylor, BYU, NC State, California, Charlotte, Grand Canyon and Northern Colorado.

Missouri is making its 16th appearance in the regional round of the NCAA Championship since the format was adopted in 1989. The Tigers have twice advance to the championship rounds in 2005 and 2014 with eight additional appearances in the final round prior to 1989. Last season, Mizzou placed 10th in the regional rounds in its first trip to the championship in four seasons.

  • WRESTLING: Mizzou assistant coach Dom Bradley will be on the Pan-Am team this year!
  • SWIM & DIVE: Congrats to the 17 on the SEC’s Honor Roll!

Per MUTigers.com— SERIES HISTORY:

Mizzou and Ole Miss meet for the 25th time on Thursday night, with the Rebels holding a 15-9 edge in the all-time series. MU is just 4-11 vs. Ole Miss in its SEC era (2013-present).

The Tigers have won three of the previous five meetings in Columbia, including two wins over the Rebels in the two clubs’ 2019 regular-season series.

Close games have been the norm in the series, with nine of the last 12 contests being decided by three runs or fewer (and 15 of the 24 overall meetings).

  • Relive the highlights from the MU-kU victory on Tuesday.
  • Interesting stats from Trrip below:

Former Tigers

