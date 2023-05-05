Mizzou Baseball’s Comeback Win Over Ole Miss Keeps Hoover Hopes Alive

What. A. Comeback.

After sweeping Tennessee in the SEC Opening Weekend, Mizzou Baseball has now lost 16 out of their last 18 conference games — seeing their at-large regional hopes fade away and are now on the outside looking in to make Hoover.

However, Missouri isn’t completely eliminated from the postseason yet as they began a pivotal series yesterday against the defending National Champion Ole Miss Rebels at Taylor Stadium.

In a series where the desperately need to take two out of three at the very least, the Tigers drew first blood to set the tone for this series.

It took a huge comeback effort to do so. According to the SEC Network broadcast, it was their largest comeback victory since 2019 vs Tennessee.

With an 11-9 series opening victory over Ole Miss, Mizzou scored nine unanswered runs after trailing 9-2 entering the Bottom of the 6th inning.

The Tigers got the 6th inning rally started with a lead-off home run by senior leader Luke Mann — which moved him into a tie for third place on Mizzou’s all-time HR list with 43.

Freshman Dalton Bargo’s three-run HR made it a 9-8 game.

Who led off the Bottom of the 7th to tie the game at 9-9? Luke Mann, of course!

The underrated play of the game may have been Ty Wilmsmeyer’s catch in center field to rob a home run — keeping the game tied in the Top of the 8th.

Shortstop Matt Garcia, the graduate transfer from Bethune-Cookman, had the biggest hit of the game with an opposite-field two-run HR with two outs in the Bottom of the 8th to take an 11-9 lead.

With the win, Mizzou improved to 26-19 overall (6-16 SEC) on the season. The Tigers are currently 1⁄ 2 game behind Mississippi State for the final spot in Hoover. The Bulldogs host No. 6 Arkansas this weekend.

Mizzou’s LHP Javyn Pimental vs Ole Miss’ RHP JT Quinn are the scheduled starters for Game 2 of the series — 6 pm CST first pitch on SEC Network-plus at Taylor Stadium.

If you left the ballpark early, you missed a great comeback ! Down seven, #Mizzou scored 9 unanswered. The Tigers hit five home runs to muscle their way past a talented Ole Miss squad (the defending NCAA champs!).



Here’s Kortay on the win:

And how close is Luke Mann to being Mizzou’s all-time home run leader? TR Robertson has you covered!

According to the 2023 Media Guide

1. 49 Jacob Priday

2. 45 Mike Rogers

3. 43 Luke Mann

According to the 2023 Media Guide

1. 49 Jacob Priday

2. 45 Mike Rogers

3. 43 Luke Mann

4. 42 Aaron Senne & Ryan Fry

4. 42 Aaron Senne & Ryan Fry — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 5, 2023

From Blair Kerkhoff’s KC SportsBeat Podcast: Talking Missouri Tigers with Eli Drinkwitz, Dennis Gates and Brian Smith

From Maddie Orr: Mizzou softball’s dynamic pitching duo set to wrap regular season against Arkansas

Missouri Softball from Matt Stahl: 3 players who can revive Tigers’ offense late in SEC play

Mizzou Hoops makes the final five cut for 2024 four-star small forward Dallas Thomas

Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge has been invited to the NBA G-League Combine, which is being held May 13-14 in Chicago

One more time:



Mizzou Basketball’s 2023 recruiting class rankings from 247Sports checks in at No. 23 nationally — Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler both in the Top 150.

West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell will take his Mizzou visit May 10th-12th

West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. tells me he’s locked in the following visits:



Mississippi State: May 8th - 10th



Missouri: May 10th - May 12th



Former Mizzou cornerback Marcus Scott lands at Cal

Good read here from our own James Hackney on Mizzou’s Keegan O’Toole. Read it on InterMat Wrestling

Mizzou Softball’s Senior Week spotlight honors Jordan Weber and Payton Jackson

Congrats to Mizzou Gymnastics, who placed 13 gymnasts on the 2022-2023 SEC Winter Honor Roll

Congrats to our 13 gymnasts who made the 2022-23 SEC Winter Honor Roll pic.twitter.com/jfIxruZCSf — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) May 4, 2023

Sophie Cunningham is READY for Year 5 with the Mercury!

