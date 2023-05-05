 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Baseball’s Comeback Win Over Ole Miss Keeps Hoover Hopes Alive

Mizzou Links for Friday, May 5

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What. A. Comeback.

After sweeping Tennessee in the SEC Opening Weekend, Mizzou Baseball has now lost 16 out of their last 18 conference games — seeing their at-large regional hopes fade away and are now on the outside looking in to make Hoover.

However, Missouri isn’t completely eliminated from the postseason yet as they began a pivotal series yesterday against the defending National Champion Ole Miss Rebels at Taylor Stadium.

In a series where the desperately need to take two out of three at the very least, the Tigers drew first blood to set the tone for this series.

It took a huge comeback effort to do so. According to the SEC Network broadcast, it was their largest comeback victory since 2019 vs Tennessee.

With an 11-9 series opening victory over Ole Miss, Mizzou scored nine unanswered runs after trailing 9-2 entering the Bottom of the 6th inning.

The Tigers got the 6th inning rally started with a lead-off home run by senior leader Luke Mann — which moved him into a tie for third place on Mizzou’s all-time HR list with 43.

Freshman Dalton Bargo’s three-run HR made it a 9-8 game.

Who led off the Bottom of the 7th to tie the game at 9-9? Luke Mann, of course!

The underrated play of the game may have been Ty Wilmsmeyer’s catch in center field to rob a home run — keeping the game tied in the Top of the 8th.

Shortstop Matt Garcia, the graduate transfer from Bethune-Cookman, had the biggest hit of the game with an opposite-field two-run HR with two outs in the Bottom of the 8th to take an 11-9 lead.

With the win, Mizzou improved to 26-19 overall (6-16 SEC) on the season. The Tigers are currently 12 game behind Mississippi State for the final spot in Hoover. The Bulldogs host No. 6 Arkansas this weekend.

Mizzou’s LHP Javyn Pimental vs Ole Miss’ RHP JT Quinn are the scheduled starters for Game 2 of the series — 6 pm CST first pitch on SEC Network-plus at Taylor Stadium.

Here’s Kortay on the win:

And how close is Luke Mann to being Mizzou’s all-time home run leader? TR Robertson has you covered!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Hoops makes the final five cut for 2024 four-star small forward Dallas Thomas
  • Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge has been invited to the NBA G-League Combine, which is being held May 13-14 in Chicago
  • Mizzou Basketball’s 2023 recruiting class rankings from 247Sports checks in at No. 23 nationally — Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler both in the Top 150.
  • West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell will take his Mizzou visit May 10th-12th
  • Former Mizzou cornerback Marcus Scott lands at Cal
  • Mizzou Softball’s Senior Week spotlight honors Jordan Weber and Payton Jackson
  • Congrats to Mizzou Gymnastics, who placed 13 gymnasts on the 2022-2023 SEC Winter Honor Roll
  • Sophie Cunningham is READY for Year 5 with the Mercury!
  • May The 4th be with you — from Mizzou Football
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...