Mizzou Baseball’s Comeback Win Over Ole Miss Keeps Hoover Hopes Alive

What. A. Comeback.
After sweeping Tennessee in the SEC Opening Weekend, Mizzou Baseball has now lost 16 out of their last 18 conference games — seeing their at-large regional hopes fade away and are now on the outside looking in to make Hoover.
However, Missouri isn’t completely eliminated from the postseason yet as they began a pivotal series yesterday against the defending National Champion Ole Miss Rebels at Taylor Stadium.
In a series where the desperately need to take two out of three at the very least, the Tigers drew first blood to set the tone for this series.
It took a huge comeback effort to do so. According to the SEC Network broadcast, it was their largest comeback victory since 2019 vs Tennessee.
With an 11-9 series opening victory over Ole Miss, Mizzou scored nine unanswered runs after trailing 9-2 entering the Bottom of the 6th inning.
M-I-Z! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HwnPu4GUra— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 5, 2023
M-I-Z‼️@MizzouBaseball overcomes a 7-run deficit to get the win against Ole Miss ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/RWl7i6Keng— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 5, 2023
The Tigers got the 6th inning rally started with a lead-off home run by senior leader Luke Mann — which moved him into a tie for third place on Mizzou’s all-time HR list with 43.
Lift off, Luke Mann! @super_MANN11 goes deep for career homer No. 43, moving him into a tie for third place on #Mizzou's all-time HR list.#MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/gsyC1AtPN1— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 5, 2023
Freshman Dalton Bargo’s three-run HR made it a 9-8 game.
Tigers strike back with 6⃣ runs, including this three-run Dalton Bargo blast! #MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/uedluM4lMs— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 5, 2023
Who led off the Bottom of the 7th to tie the game at 9-9? Luke Mann, of course!
Deja vu...Luke "Skywalker" Mann goes deep to tie this one up! #MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/IVwfV2dEaB— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 5, 2023
The underrated play of the game may have been Ty Wilmsmeyer’s catch in center field to rob a home run — keeping the game tied in the Top of the 8th.
Nothin' to it for Ty...@Ty_Wilms robs the Rebs at the wall! ⚾️#MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/njiuSJTp5m— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 5, 2023
Shortstop Matt Garcia, the graduate transfer from Bethune-Cookman, had the biggest hit of the game with an opposite-field two-run HR with two outs in the Bottom of the 8th to take an 11-9 lead.
BOOM! Matt Garcia goes deep to put #Mizzou on top! ⚾️#MIZ | #C2# pic.twitter.com/TMbyLta8Yu— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 5, 2023
With the win, Mizzou improved to 26-19 overall (6-16 SEC) on the season. The Tigers are currently 1⁄2 game behind Mississippi State for the final spot in Hoover. The Bulldogs host No. 6 Arkansas this weekend.
Mizzou’s LHP Javyn Pimental vs Ole Miss’ RHP JT Quinn are the scheduled starters for Game 2 of the series — 6 pm CST first pitch on SEC Network-plus at Taylor Stadium.
If you left the ballpark early, you missed a great comeback ! Down seven, #Mizzou scored 9 unanswered. The Tigers hit five home runs to muscle their way past a talented Ole Miss squad (the defending NCAA champs!).— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) May 5, 2023
Come out to Taylor tomorrow night & support the club! #MIZ #C2E https://t.co/LcpcjT4NDy
Here’s Kortay on the win:
#Mizzou baseball needs to win it’s next three series, desperately. They got off to a fantastic start tonight with a massive comeback victory. Could this be exactly what the Tigers need to get back on track?— Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) May 5, 2023
And how close is Luke Mann to being Mizzou’s all-time home run leader? TR Robertson has you covered!
According to the 2023 Media Guide— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 5, 2023
1. 49 Jacob Priday
2. 45 Mike Rogers
3. 43 Luke Mann
4. 42 Aaron Senne & Ryan Fryhttps://t.co/dpJuGHE0x5 https://t.co/68vJ9wxIOj
1. 49 Jacob Priday— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) May 5, 2023
2. 45 Mike Rogers
3. 44 Luke Mann
4. 42 Aaron Senne & Ryan Fry
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- NCAA Wrestling from Matthew Smith: Fall vs Tech Fall
- From Dan Keegan: How Will Blake Baker Generate Pass Rush in 2023?
More Links:
(STLToday)
(KCStar)
- From Blair Kerkhoff’s KC SportsBeat Podcast: Talking Missouri Tigers with Eli Drinkwitz, Dennis Gates and Brian Smith
(Columbia Missourian)
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- Missouri Softball from Matt Stahl: 3 players who can revive Tigers’ offense late in SEC play
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Mizzou Hoops makes the final five cut for 2024 four-star small forward Dallas Thomas
#Mizzou’s put in some solid leg work here. https://t.co/UgbYkLiZGm— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) May 5, 2023
- Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge has been invited to the NBA G-League Combine, which is being held May 13-14 in Chicago
One more time:— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 4, 2023
These are the players invited to the NBA G League Combine May 13-14 in Chicago including 2 from @RutgersMBB , 1 from @PrincetonMBB and NCAA star @MrNewYorkCityy of @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/Q47U3yEaLz
- Mizzou Basketball’s 2023 recruiting class rankings from 247Sports checks in at No. 23 nationally — Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler both in the Top 150.
#Mizzou signees Trent Pierce (No. 95) and Jordan Butler (No. 118) wind up in the final rankings. MU finishes No. 23 overall and fifth in the SEC. https://t.co/IoC6XcPZvo— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) May 4, 2023
- West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell will take his Mizzou visit May 10th-12th
West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. tells me he’s locked in the following visits:— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 4, 2023
Mississippi State: May 8th - 10th
Missouri: May 10th - May 12th
Bell is a tough, two-way big who averaged 4.8PPG and 5.2RPG last season for the Mountaineers. Competes on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/uvBdB3vGDe
- Former Mizzou cornerback Marcus Scott lands at Cal
Bay Area was good?!— ❌ (@MarcusScottII1) May 4, 2023
COMMITTED
#GoBears pic.twitter.com/WhxaBuVvaF
- Good read here from our own James Hackney on Mizzou’s Keegan O’Toole. Read it on InterMat Wrestling
Find out how @KeeganOtoole learned from a pair of losses to David Carr to ultimately prevail in the NCAA finals as @FFJames94 goes "Inside the Mind of Keegan O'Toole"https://t.co/AEq8tI8hcRhttps://t.co/aAwfrfVNIF pic.twitter.com/nxvy1UwP7Q— InterMat (@InterMat) May 4, 2023
- Mizzou Softball’s Senior Week spotlight honors Jordan Weber and Payton Jackson
Jo ⭕️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 4, 2023
Today for , we honor Lee's Summit, Missouri, pitcher Jordan Weber‼️ #OwnIt #MIZ | @jordan_weberr pic.twitter.com/Scf2fJuymQ
PJ ✈️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 4, 2023
We conclude our Spotlight series with right fielder Payton Jackson‼️#OwnIt #MIZ | @paytonannej pic.twitter.com/uGBszZ43Ja
- On MUTigers.com, Softball Hosts No. 12 Arkansas for Senior Weekend
The Tigers host No. 12/12 Arkansas for Senior Weekend at the Mizzou Softball Stadium!! The series will commence Friday at 7 p.m., CT. #OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/u6WYUqASwy— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 4, 2023
- Congrats to Mizzou Gymnastics, who placed 13 gymnasts on the 2022-2023 SEC Winter Honor Roll
Excelling on and off the floor.— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) May 4, 2023
Congrats to our 13 gymnasts who made the 2022-23 SEC Winter Honor Roll pic.twitter.com/jfIxruZCSf
- Sophie Cunningham is READY for Year 5 with the Mercury!
year 5 comin up. pic.twitter.com/E803te3pHI— Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) May 4, 2023
- May The 4th be with you — from Mizzou Football
The force is strong with us. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/S7JMSUgKy4— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 4, 2023
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...