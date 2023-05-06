Missouri lands commitment from sought after OL Transfer Cam’Ron Johnson

Just minutes after landing Jackson State edge rusher Nyles Gaddy, Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers picked up a huge piece for their offensive line for the 2023 season.

Cam’Ron Johnson, one of the most sought after offensive linemen still remaining the transfer portal, announced he is committing to Missouri via Twitter.

Johnson is the 12th ranked offensive lineman in the portal per On3 sports, and was the highest ranked lineman remaining the portal.

Johnson started all 13 games at left guard (905 snaps) and only allowed one sack all season. Per PFF, Johnson was graded as the 201st ranked guard in the country this past season, although he was ranked as the 60th highest graded pass blocker at his position.

The value of a commitment like this for the Tigers is immense, as Johnson brings 1,383 snaps worth of experience despite coming in as a junior. Looking more in-depth, Johnson comes from a pass-heavy offense at Houston where 64.7% of his 905 snaps this season came on passing plays. It’s pretty safe to say Johnson will be a huge help to a Tiger offensive line that ranked 9th in the SEC in pass blocking and 8th in the SEC in run blocking per PFF.

As far as how much this will help Brady Cook, Johnson only allowed 13 pressures, 10 QB hurries, and a measly 2 QB hits in 13 games this season. Given the true starting depth Missouri has at QB, it is integral that Cook remains healthy or else it will be a long season for the Tigers.

Get to know: Cam’Ron Johnson

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School: Shadow Creek

Position: OL

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 305

What they’re saying:

NEW at @STLtoday: Mizzou football lands two transfer additions, bolsters O-line with Houston's Cam'Ron Johnson https://t.co/U1jtwA5Fak via @stltoday — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 6, 2023