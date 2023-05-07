Breaking: Evansville grad transfer Abby Feit commits to Mizzou

An evening bat signal on May 6 from coach Robin Pingeton indicated a new Tiger would soon announce their commitment to Mizzou women’s basketball. On Sunday, Evansville grad transfer Abby Feit announced her commitment to the Tigers on instagram, their second portal acquisition.

Feit spent the past four years at Evansville where she earned a plethora of awards like Freshman of the Year in 2021, All-MVC First Team in 2021-2022 and All-MVC Second Team this past season. Due to her dominance, she led Evansville to the most wins in six years. Former Mizzou beat writer Anthony Kristensen wrote a great feature on Feit that you can check out here.

Here’s a feature I wrote about Feit during the season for anyone interested, particularly those who still follow me from my Mizzou days. https://t.co/wMgOlkJRnM — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) May 7, 2023

Feit was a bona fide star for the Purple Aces. She was their leading scorer and rebounder and finished off her four year career with averages of 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 131 blocks and 161 steals as a full time starter. The 6’1 guard/forward is fourth all time on Evansville scoring with 1,612. In the MVC this past season she ranked seventh in scoring with 15.5 points, fifth in rebounding with 7.6, eight in blocks with 1 and 15th in steals with 1.2.

Congratulations to @AbbyFeit14 on adding another honor to her great career!



#ForTheAces pic.twitter.com/XOExxrVPRn — Evansville Women's Basketball (@UEAthletics_WBB) March 9, 2023

Feit brings more height, length and athleticism to a Tiger team that’s lacked it for a while. She will be a key piece in aiding Sara-Rose Smith in the rebound department and add versatile scoring as well.

Back in March, Coach P made it extremely clear that she and her staff were going to pound the portal. Feit is the second to commit in this off-season period. The deadline for portal entrants to gain immediate eligibility is May 15th.