It’s Kara Daly’s world, and we’re just living in it

Mizzou Links for May 8, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Kara Daly, Walk-Off Hero

We won’t mince words: It’s been a season to forget for Mizzou Softball. Headed into the final series of the regular season, Mizzou was looking at overcoming a tough challenge against No. 12 Arkansas. Of course, Mizzou notched a dramatic win on Saturday with sophomore Kara Daly cracked a walk-off solo shot. So with a rubber match awaiting on Sunday, Mizzou needed some more heroics to grab the long-awaited series win.

Who else to deliver but... Kara Daly?

If you’re going to have a disappointing season, at least go out in some style. The homer was Daly’s 10th of the season and sends the Tigers to the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville as the No. 13 seed. They’ll play No. 12-seed Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

After producing just one draft pick (defensive end Isaiah McGuire) this year, Missouri will be a much bigger factor in the 2024 draft. [Ennis] Rakestraw is one of several Tigers defensive backs who could rise up draft boards. Fully recovered from a 2021 ACL injury, Rakestraw had three forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and an interception last season. He’s always around the ball and has very good speed, testing well in Missouri’s offseason program.

  • Nick Honor is embracing the old man vibes.
