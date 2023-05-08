It’s Kara Daly’s world, and we’re just living in it

Kara Daly, Walk-Off Hero
We won’t mince words: It’s been a season to forget for Mizzou Softball. Headed into the final series of the regular season, Mizzou was looking at overcoming a tough challenge against No. 12 Arkansas. Of course, Mizzou notched a dramatic win on Saturday with sophomore Kara Daly cracked a walk-off solo shot. So with a rubber match awaiting on Sunday, Mizzou needed some more heroics to grab the long-awaited series win.
Who else to deliver but... Kara Daly?
KARA DALY does it again‼️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 7, 2023
Take a bow @karadaly09 #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qdeHwAoSYX
If you’re going to have a disappointing season, at least go out in some style. The homer was Daly’s 10th of the season and sends the Tigers to the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville as the No. 13 seed. They’ll play No. 12-seed Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
